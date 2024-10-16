“De’Aaron Fox Gotta Get Out of Sacramento”: Nick Young Believes Kings Guard Needs to Move to Earn Recognition

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) reacts to an officials call during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

De’Aaron Fox has been one of the most efficient point guards in the NBA since the 2019-20 season. Apart from providing high-quality offense, the guard’s lockdown defense was a huge reason why the Kings ended their 16-year playoff hiatus in 2023. However, despite his consistency, he has earned only one All-Star nod, which didn’t sit right with Nick Young, who opined that Fox would have been more revered if he played in a bigger market than Sacramento.

Earlier this week, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the guard had turned down a three-year, $165 million contract extension offer from the Kings. He’s reportedly waiting until the 2025 offseason to ink a new deal when he’ll be eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million max contract or a five-year, $345 million supermax contract if he earns an All-NBA nod.

On the Gil’s Arena podcast, host Josiah Johnson asked the crew if Fox would make an All-NBA team this season. Young downplayed the possibility and claimed he wouldn’t get his flowers until he left the Kings. The former Lakers and Warriors guard said,

“He ain’t gonna make it, he gets snubbed. He gets snubbed too much, like people disrespect De’Aaron Fox too much. I think he probably gotta get out of Sacramento to tell you the truth.”

Nick Young on De'Aaron Fox and Sacramento.

"He gets snubbed too much. Ppl disrespect De'Aaron Fox too much. I think he probably gotta get out of Sacramento to tell you the truth.. Fox should be for sure top 5 PG in this league but he don't get no credit for what he is doing," pic.twitter.com/XnjvCdkHoy — DeMarvelous Fox & Ox (@SecurinDaBagley) October 15, 2024

Young argued that Fox is a top-five guard in the NBA, but isn’t seen as such because he plays for the Kings. The former Lakers and Warriors star added that playing in Sacramento automatically diminishes a player’s value as the franchise doesn’t have a rich history or a massive fanbase outside the city.

Gilbert Arenas claimed players on the Pistons and Wizards also suffer from the same issue. He also believes the Kings star is one of the best guards in the NBA and deserves the supermax deal, but likely won’t get it.

De’Aaron Fox has been stellar for many years

The 26-year-old has averaged 25 or more points per game in three of the last four seasons. During the 2022-23 season, he shot 51.2% from the field, the highest for any point guard who scored over 20 points a game.

His efficient performance translated into a terrific 48-34 record for the Kings, good enough for the third spot in the Western Conference, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history. It earned him an All-Star and an All-NBA Third Team nod.

However, he has been bereft of these accolades outside his 2022-23 season largely due to the Kings’ poor record. Last season, he averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and two steals per game. However, despite his terrific offensive numbers and leading the league in steals, Fox couldn’t make the All-Star or an All-NBA team.

The 26-year-old is backing himself to earn an All-NBA spot in the upcoming campaign and become eligible for the supermax deal. It remains to be seen whether he can sway the voters’ minds despite playing for the Kings.