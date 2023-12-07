HomeSearch

“I Was Pissed Because…”: Jayson Tatum Reveals Why Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves Left Him Mad After 114–109 OT Loss

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
|Published December 07, 2023

Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards. Credits: Imago

In an early matchup against the Boston Celtics this season, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Jayson Tatum and Co. in a 114-109 overtime win. Anthony Edwards was a star of this show on both ends of the floor, scoring 38 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. However, Celtics star Jayson Tatum wasn’t too far behind either, scoring 32 points, five rebounds, and two assists in that game.

In an appearance on Andre Iguodala’s Point Forward podcast, Tatum detailed why he was frustrated following this loss. Though Tatum has immense respect for Anthony Edwards’ form this season, he was upset about breaking his winning streak against the Timberwolves until this game. Tatum’s first 50-point game was against the Wolves on April 9, 2021.

Speaking to Andre Iguodala on losing to Anthony Edwards, Tatum said,

“That was a good game and he [Anthony Edwards] played his a** off. Like, he made plays on both ends. I was pissed because it’s two teams, and I know it might end one day, but up until that point, I never lost to Minnesota. I had my first 50-point game against him, like I never lost to Minnesota and I’ve never lost to Memphis. So playing against the Grizzlies all this time….Now still, we just beat him, so hopefully that streak continues for a long time.”

Jayson Tatum has a 12-0 win record against the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists against the team. Though his win streak against the Timberwolves is now broken, Tatum hopes to retain it for longer in the coming games against the Grizzlies.

Jayson Tatum is excited to compete against ANT and Luka Doncic

When Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner asked Tatum about his potential competitors in the next 15 years, the Celtics star was excited to face Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic in the coming seasons of the league. Tatum named Ant-Man and Doncic as his potential competitors, however, he seemed a little hesitant when Devin Booker’s name was mentioned in the conversation.

Showing signs of qualm in his answer, Tatum replied, “I would say like…I was going more so…It’s tough cause…yeah, I guess Book. But I would say like I don’t really…I don’t understand how the Suns would guard KD.” 

Apart from Doncic and Anthony Edwards, Tatum is excited to face Ja Morant when he returns from his 25-game suspension. The 4x All-Star also appreciates his draft-class players like Donovan Mitchell, De’Aaron Fox, and Bam Adebayo currently dominating the league. He is excited to see them as his top competition in the coming years.

