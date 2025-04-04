“Send Me Some of Those Fat Boy Drugs”: Shaquille O’Neal Hits Back at Charles Barkley for Failed Attempt to Mock His ‘Style’

Inside the NBA looked a bit different today as the TNT Tuesday crew joined Shaquille O’Neal for the latest airing. With Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson all covering March Madness, Shaq was left as the lone usual host alongside Adam Lefkoe, Candace Parker, and Vince Carter.

Even though Chuck wasn’t in his usual seat, he still tuned in to the episode. The Hall of Famer made sure to still get under Shaq’s skin by taking a shot at his tight suit via text. Barkley texted Adam Lefkoe, who shared the message with the Diesel.

“Tell Shaq to unbutton his jacket before he puts someone’s eye out,” Lefkoe relayed to the former center. The four-time champion is never known to back down from a roasting, though, immediately firing back with his own jab regarding Chuck’s recent weight loss.

“Tell [Barkley] to send me some of that fat boy drugs he’s been taking,” Shaq responded with a laugh. “That don’t work on his fat ass. You got my number. Chuck, May 19th, I’m gonna punch you in your ****.”

Shaq had a basis for his jab, as Barkley recently admitted to using the weight-loss drug Mounjaro. The 11-time All-Star shared that the medication helped him shed 65 pounds and advocated for others who are struggling with their weight to try it out.

After roasting Chuck’s recent weight change, Shaq directed his attention back to Barkley’s original comment. He claimed the Sixers legend just doesn’t know style like he does, opening up his jacket and claiming, “Six pack.”

The Big Fella didn’t hold back, especially knowing Barkley wasn’t present to defend himself. “This is called style. You wouldn’t know anything about this, fat boy,” Shaq continued. “Keep drinking that beer, you and Underdog at the pub.”

This is far from the first time Shaq has mocked Chuck about his use of weight-loss drugs. He’s made comments in the past regarding the 62-year-old’s slimmer figure, as well. “Ozempic still looking for your a**…Ozempic FBI, [Barkley’s] right here,” he joked back in November.

Shaq also made a point to shine a light on the pair’s long-running joke of fighting in the ring on May 19th. The broadcast made a point to censor whatever the 15-time All-Star threatened to punch, but it’s clear Shaq meant business with his sentiment.

Charles Barkley takes a leave of absence each season to help cover the March Madness festivities. But even when he isn’t present for an episode of Inside the NBA, he and Shaq still find a way to keep audiences entertained.