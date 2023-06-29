6 Days After Titan Submersible Debris Was Found, Shaquille O’Neal Educates His 31,100,000 Followers How Deep Titanic’s Wreckage Actually Is

May 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last two weeks, we’ve seen a lot of things happen all around the world. One of the most intriguing things was the Titan Submersible developed by OceanGate Expedition. It was a submersible with the sole mission of going to the Titanic wrecks and returning back to the surface. An eight-day, $250,000 trip to go the depths of the ocean and check out the wreckage of the Titanic. 6 days after the discovery of the debris of the submersible, Shaquille O’Neal took to his Instagram and educated them about the actual depth of the Titanic.

While there is no actual number shared about how many successful trips the submersible had made, multiple sources claim it had at least ten successful dives to the Titanic wreckage. However, during their most recent mission, tragedy struck. Shaq chose this moment to share information about the depths at which the Titanic is present.

Shaquille O’Neal educates his followers about the depth at which the Titan wreckage was found

On June 18th, 2023, a crew of five people began their descent to the depths of the ocean to check out the Titanic wreckage. However, within 1 hour and 45 minutes, the submersible lost contact with its support ship. On June 20th, we were informed that the vessel only had 40 hours of oxygen left. On June 22, the wreckage of the submersible was found 1600 feet away from the Titanic.

The US Coast Guard, after discovering the debris, shared that the vessel experienced a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber and suffered an implosion at the depths of the ocean. 6 days after the discovery of the debris, Shaquille O’Neal shared a video on his Instagram. The video shows the depth at which the Titanic is present and the depth of the debris.

Here’s what he shared on his story.

An unfortunate incident indeed. However, Shaq did not squander this opportunity and used it as a method to educate his 31,100,000 followers on Instagram. Shaq isn’t the only celebrity who’s posted about the same. James Cameron, who directed the 1997 Film Titanic, spoke about the same as well.

James Cameron wasn’t surprised about the news of the sub’s implosion

While Mother Nature can be incredibly beautiful, it can also be equally terrifying. This incident gave us an incredible example of the same. James Cameron, who directed Titanic, shared how he’d been to the ship’s wreckage 33 times. He told CNN how he once he learned about the loss of communication that it was over for the passengers.

“The only scenario that I could come up with in my mind that could account for that was an implosion. A shockwave event so powerful that it actually took out a secondary system that has its own pressure vessel and its own battery power supply which is the transponder that the ship uses to track where the sub is.”

Messing around with Mother Nature without taking the proper precautions is never a good idea. Hopefully this incident serves as a reminder for the people in future.