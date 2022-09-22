After mocking Ben Simmons’ $300K Gucci outfit, Shaquille O’Neal gets called out for the hissiest reason possible

Ben Simmons calls Shaquille O’Neal for his behavior towards him despite his comments about them being LSU brother

Shaquille O’Neal and Ben Simmons aren’t the kind of people that would get along, are they?

In one corner, you have the former 76ers man, who is considered by many to perhaps be one of the softest players in the league. And no, that’s not a diss on his playstyle, it’s one about his mentality towards the game of basketball.

On the other hand, you have the Diesel who has been known throughout his life to be one of the harder-nosed individuals. He had a stepfather who was more of an army sergeant to him than anything else, something he has come out in saying he very much appreciated.

We’ve already spoken about how Shaq mocked Ben Simmons for his $300k Gucci outfit, something you can check out right here.

And now, it appears that Ben has decided to clap back at the Diesel with some complaints of his own.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Ben Simmons calls out Shaquille O’Neal for never reaching out to him

Yep.

We’re at this stage now.

Before we say anything else though, we’d like for you to take a gander at the words coming right out of his mouth, in the clip in the tweet below.

Last week checked, text messages go both ways, Ben Simmons.

It’d probably be more acceptable to say that Shaq’s criticisms can be far too harsh sometimes because frankly, they really can.

But this? Come on now.

Let’s just hope this isn’t something he blames in case he starts off this upcoming season poorly.

But then again, is it something that’s impossible?

No. No, it’s not.

