8 Years Before $15,024,940 Trade Away from Kyrie Irving’s Nets, James Harden and the Mavs Guard Duked It Out in a Heated Team USA 3-Point Contest

Kyrie Irving and James Harden are mostly known for their fancy handles and moves on the NBA hardwood. But they are definitely underrated as shooters of the basketball. When two such skilled athletes play together for the same team, there is bound to be friendly tussles. Something similar happened in 2014 when Irving and Harden practiced together during a Team USA training session. As per an old clip of the tussle shared on X (formerly Twitter) by ‘Kyrie Center’, the duo indulged in a heated one-vs-one three-point competition, which ended in a disagreement between the two about the outcome of the contest.

The incident took place eight years before Harden demanded a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets to land in Philadelphia, where he would be earning his remaining $15,024,940 salary for the season. As the veteran guard is in the limelight once again for a trade request out of Philadelphia, the old clip certainly brings back memories for NBA fans.

Kyrie Irving and James Harden indulged in a heated 3-point contest in 2014

During the 2014 Team USA practice session, the contest started with a three-point shot from Kyrie Irving, as he yelled out in enthusiasm. Harden attempted the next three-pointer and nailed it. This went on two more times and both the point guards perfectly made all the shots. However, just when Harden was about to make his fourth shot, Kyrie protested the number of shots made.

The video showed both the guards taking three shots each and nailing them all. However, Kyrie kept repeating that the score was 4-3 as they had “started the game over”. That’s when Harden ended up disagreeing with him and even called him a cheater. But that hardly dissuaded Irving, who called a ‘time-out’ and kept on arguing.

Even though it’s hard to pick a clear winner out of the contest, as per the video, there is hardly any doubt about the shooting skills of both Harden and Irving. However, speaking of contests, Kyrie does have the 2013 3-point contest under his belt, where he stunned the crowd with his shooting skills.

Even while comparing the career 3-point percentage of both talented guards, Kyrie(39.1) edges out Harden(36.3) with his numbers. However, this doesn’t discount Harden’s shooting ability on the court.

Irving and Harden share a cordial bond

The contest in the video might seem heated in some sense. However, the two guards share a great bond on and off the court.

When the two were together on the Brooklyn Nets squad in 2021 alongside Kevin Durant, the team still struggled to perform in big games. Just constructing a great roster around the Big 3 was not enough and that was when Irving took responsibility. He asked Harden to play point guard and kept the shooting guard position for himself.

Such acts are proof of the amount of respect that the Mavs guard has for Harden as a player. Whether they engage in a heated contest or play for different teams in the league, the mutual love for each other’s game is what makes them great players.