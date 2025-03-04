MVP Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s to Lose, Claims Shannon Sharpe, Despite Nikola Jokic Reclaiming Top Spot in Rankings

Mar 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to his team after a score against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It has been 18 years since a Canadian has lifted the MVP trophy, but the dry spell for the Northern nation will end this year. At least that’s what many NBA analysts believe. Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the race for the award for the majority of the 2024-25 season. ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe believes the award is SGA’s to lose, despite Nikola Jokic overtaking him in rankings.

SGA is undoubtedly having the best season of his career, which reflects in team success. The Thunder are 50-11, and Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the cause. His recent 51-point game against the Rockets flashed a patented performance worthy of “Most Valuable Player.”

Following the Thunder’s 137-128 victory over the Rockets, Shannon Sharpe shared his thoughts on the MVP race. Sharpe took to Nightcap to praise SGA and prematurely bestow the title on the three-time All-Star.

“It is [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s] MVP to lose,” Sharpe proclaims. “As great as Jokic is playing, and he’s playing unbelievable, SGA is the MVP.”

Sharpe made it clear he isn’t ignorantly siding with SGA. He understands Jokic is having a legendary season—the best of his career despite already winning MVP three times. However, what Gilgeous-Alexander is accomplishing is too great in Sharpe’s eyes.

NBA.com’s leaderboards don’t share the same sentiment with Sharpe. In the recent edition of their official rankings, Jokic reclaimed the top spot.

Major movement in the latest @Kia MVP Ladder as The Joker reclaims the top spot Plus, a familiar face re-enters the Top 5 Full Ladder: https://t.co/mzoecPukJR pic.twitter.com/FdUVE0EE4t — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 28, 2025

Just over 20 games remain in the season, leaving the MVP throne wide open. Sharpe isn’t the only person with the utmost confidence and belief in Gilgeous-Alexander. His running mate on First Take shares the same feelings.

Stephen A. Smith is on the SGA hype train

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has heaped praise on Gilgeous-Alexander’s skill set on numerous occasions. This season, he has stood on the hill that Shai is the MVP and hasn’t wavered in his stance.

Not only does he believe SGA is the MVP, but he boldly believes the Thunder star is on pace to become the next Michael Jordan and become the second player after Jordan in NBA history to average 30 points a game on 50% shooting.

That is a lofty comparison for the All-NBA guard. Gilgeous-Alexander has shown no signs of shying away from the bright lights. The MVP award will certainly mean a great deal to the 26-year-old. However, his eyes are on a greater hardware, an NBA championship.