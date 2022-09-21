“The dinosaurs was they pets”: Jordan Clarkson claimed humans grew 3-times as big as dinosaurs

Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson was convinced that humans kept dinosaurs as pets and grew bigger than the beasts of past.

Jordan Clarkson has been an integral part of the Utah Jazz roster for the last two seasons. The 6’4 guard has found his rightful place and developed skills that make him a valuable asset to the team.

With Donovan Mitchell now headed to Cleveland, Clarkson will perhaps find more playing time in Utah as he should.

Jordan has shown what he is capable of. His certain rise since his rookie days has been impressive. And though Clarkson is still not a starter, things could definitely change for him this season.

Jordan Clarkson started his career back in 2014 with the LA Lakers. The gold and purple, moving on from their glory days, were tilting back to the building board.

They brought in multiple news players from 2013-2018. The list included Clarkson, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, D’Angelo Russell, and Nick Young.

However, management chose to pick LeBron James and Anthony Davis over the new squad. The new mandate sent Jordan Clarkson to Cleveland.

The Florida native recently went viral for wearing a skirt. NBA fans teamed up to roast the 30-year-old for his bold fashion taste.

But his clothing odd dressing choice pales compared to his take on dinosaurs and their history. Jordan’s statements are not only hilarious but worthy of being viral.

Jordan Clarkson believes humans kept dinosaurs as their pets

In 2018, Clarkson appeared on the Road Trippin’: Richard vs Channing and made a shocking revelation. The Jazz sixth man revealed that he believed humans kept dinosaurs as pets and grew 3-times their size.

Jordan: “Y’all know how we got dogs and stuff right? So, I think it was bigger people in the world before us, and the dinosaurs was they pets.”

When asked how big he thought the humans were then, Clarkson replied:

“Oh, you look at a dinosaur. They got to be three times bigger than them.”

His hot take is definitely one for the ages but is not in any way an oddity among NBA players. Stars in the league have often been known to make bold statements and side with controversies.

Like the time Kyrie Irving revealed to the world how he thought the earth was flat. At least Clarkson wasn’t defying geography as we know it.

He was just bending a few evolutionary facts. And say what you may about the veracity of his claims, they were undeniably amusing.

