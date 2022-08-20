6’6″ Michael Jordan’s Summer League footage shows why he could have easily been a ballerina

Early footage of Michael Jordan released, making fans that much more appreciative of the Bulls legend’s talent.

You probably don’t need anyone to tell you that Michael Jordan was absolutely incredible during his career in the NBA.

We won’t lie, in terms of overall ability, LeBron James is at the very least deadly close to His Airness’s level, if not maybe even a little better already. But, even the King was never able to make the game look quite as effortless as the 6’6” Bulls legend did.

Now, many may think this was a phenomenon that came in later in Jordan’s career when he had started to fulfill his potential. However, reality couldn’t possibly be further from the truth if it tried its darndest.

What do we mean by that? Well, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: Savannah James wasn’t a fan of LeBron James’ $110 million move to Miami from the Cavaliers

Michael Jordan’s Summer League footage truly is a sight to behold

Late on in his career, Michael Jordan packed up some serious muscle, making him one of the sturdier guys in the entire league, especially so at his height. So, even when he took the air, while it looked satisfying, there was a certain level of restraint to it, perhaps out of necessity, given how much he was thrown around.

However, we can’t deny, when early MJ took the air, the amount of grace couldn’t be touched by a ballet dancer. The amount of air time made skydivers blush. And his finishing looked to fans like the finishing touches applied by an artist at the prime of his powers.

Now you may think we’re exaggerating here. And we could give you some more words to try and convince you. But instead, we have decided to bring you some visual evidence.

And so, please do take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

We’re not saying the bulkier versions of this man didn’t deserve the title. But looking at this footage, you really do understand why ‘Air Jordan’ always seemed like such a fitting nickname, Nike named a whole line of sneakers after it.

Endless elegance is the only way you could define his time spent in the air.

Also Read: Charles Barkley accused Michael Jordan of excessive whining about his rib injury during the 2001 NBA Draft