“I’m about to make at least 500 3-pointers and hook a 40-pounder fish”: Klay Thompson entertains fans riding his boat along Alcatraz Island

3x NBA champion Klay Thompson goes live on Instagram as he takes a boat ride to Alcatraz Island. The Warriors star seems hyped entering the 2021-22 NBA season.

Klay Thompson, who has suffered back-to-back catastrophic injuries, seems tfo be making good use of his off time with entertaining boat rides. The 5x All-Star often goes live with his fans while sailing around the Bay.

Thompson has been dishing out great content during the off-season keeping his fans entertained whether it’s his pet Rocco or boat Klay. The Warriors star even had rookie James Wiseman join him on one of his boat rides.

Recently, Thompson was seen riding his boat next to the famous Alcatraz Island. The former 3-point contest champion gives his fans a glimpse of his boat ride and is even seen answering their questions.

Also read: “Been grinding to get back to who I was… It’s gonna be a beautiful thing when I do”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson talks about his return during the 2021-22 during his boat Instagram live

The superstar seems in a jovial mood talking about sinking 500 three-pointers, the 2022 NBA championship, and going fishing.

Klay Thompson enthralls fans with his latest boat ride

Warriors guard Klay Thompson recently took a boat ride to Alcatraz Island and was seen having a gala time engaging with his fans on Instagram.

The former NBA champion has been showing incredible signs of improvement if his latest workout videos are anything to go by. Thompson spoke about his recent workout, where he drilled 10 consecutive three-pointers saying, he would make 500 of them today.

I’m about to get it todaу, at least 500 makeѕ. Ka-Ka-Ka-Ka! …

Thompson touches upon his trips to South American countries while talking to his fans.

I’ve been to Quito, Ecuador. I’ve been to Rio De Janeiro. That’s about it.

The Warriors star talks about his plans when it comes to his fishing and upcoming NBA season.

I just want to hook a 40 pounder, it’ѕ all I want. That and maybe another championship.

Also read: “Klay Thompson is the Fisherman, he’s got that catch and release!”: When Charles Barkley gave the Warriors’ star a nickname after his Game 6 WCF performance against OKC in 2016