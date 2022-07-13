7 footer Shaquille O’Neal got so angry at Charles Barkley, he threatened to knock his a** out, just for some stolen airtime

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are extremely good friends. However, there are times when they get on each other’s nerves!

There are many great rivalries in the NBA, between both teams and players. One of the most memorable rivalries was between two of the ‘biggest’ players in league history.

At one point in time, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal could not stand each other. In fact, the two dominant big men get into fights on a number of occasions.

Perhaps their worst altercation came in 1999. The LA Lakers were facing the Houston Rockets when emotions boiled over and the two men started swinging at each other!

(1999) 18 years ago today, Shaq pushed Barkley after the whistle, Barkley threw the ball off Shaq’s head, then Shaq swung at Barkley. Classic. pic.twitter.com/cCAWmyFozX — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) November 11, 2017

23 years later and the two can’t help but bicker over the most irrelevant things. This includes Sir Charles taking away airtime from the Big Aristotle on a segment of Inside the NBA.

Shaquille O’Neal was absolutely livid after Charles Barkley took his allotted time during a debate on Inside the NBA

Shaq and Charles are colleagues on TNT’s Inside the NBA. Alongside Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, the quartet can be considered America’s favorite group of NBA analysts.

However, what makes them so entertaining isn’t their incredible takes, but rather the incessant bickering between them. This was also the case three years ago on a segment known as ‘On the Clock’.

Each panelist was given exactly a minute to share their thoughts on the Portland Trailblazers, but Chuck saw fit to encroach on Shaq’s time. Something that infuriated the big man, prompting him to threaten violence.

The four-time NBA champion was so angry that he refused to speak for what little time he had left. Showing that not much has changed, especially when it comes to their ‘friendly’ disputes.

