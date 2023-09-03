7 Months After LeBron James ‘Preferred’ Kyrie Irving Over $31,105,172 Earning Russell Westbrook, Both Guards Seen Working Out Together

The 2023-2024 season is almost upon us and NBA superstars are hard at work. Recently, two of the league’s top guards were spotted working out together. In a video on Twitter that has been raising eyebrows, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook can be seen working out together in the gym. Both men will be hoping to have stellar seasons for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers respectively. This, just months after rumors came out linking them to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who reportedly preferred one over the other.

Advertisement

Russ was a popular subject of trade rumors during the 2022-2023 season. The Lakers were desperate to get his $31,105,172 contract off their books as his productivity on the court couldn’t measure up. As such, they began pushing for it seven months ago during the February 2023 trade deadline. The target for LBJ and the Lakers was Kyrie at the time, but things didn’t go as planned. And, as Uncle Drew ended up in Dallas, ‘The King’ was visibly upset.

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving spotted working out together months after being linked in trade rumors

Recently, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook were spotted working hard in the gym. Working on some offensive drills, the two can be seen focusing on making contested shots. As Kyrie started driving to the basket, he dished it out to Russ, who pump-faked before going up for the slam dunk.

Advertisement

The two seemed to be having a lot of fun working together, as is the norm during most 0ffseason workouts. Over the years, NBA superstars have often been spotted working out together. Even the likes of Kevin Durant and Chet Holmgren were seen playing pickup recently. However, these practices aren’t uncommon across the league, with one of the few exceptions being Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Regardless, Russ and Kyrie are doing well to work up a sweat ahead of the 2023-2024 season. The two superstars put up some good performances for their new teams in their limited time last season. Westbrook was essential for the Clippers, while Irving showed off his stuff, despite struggling to gel with Luka Doncic. Still, both athletes will have a lot to prove during this upcoming season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1698137985513058589?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Their performances during the second half of the season aside, Russ and Kyrie will be hoping to go beyond expectations. The media hasn’t looked upon them too favorably in recent times. Whether it’s down to their deteriorating performances or their actions off the court. It’s been tough for both men, to say the least. With that in mind, redemption will be on their wishlist going into next season.

Kyrie has nothing but praise for Westbrook although Stephen A. Smith vehemently disagrees

Russell Westbrook has looked like a shadow of his former self in recent times. Once hailed as the most athletic guard in basketball, the 2017 MVP has struggled to strut the same way in the last few years. Nevertheless, Kyrie Irving has stood by him and even passionately defended him just a few months ago, claiming he inspired an entire generation of basketball players.

Advertisement

However, not everyone agrees with Kyrie’s assessment. In particular, Stephen A. Smith has proven to be a harsh critic of Brodie’s in recent times. In response, Stephen A. denied everything Irving had to say about Russ and finally landed on the age-old argument that has always worked against Westbrook. Why doesn’t he have a ring to show for it?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/stephenasmith/status/1688562576035020800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is a fair argument, but not the end all be all of Russ’ career. While he does not have a championship to his name, he has had an incredible career so far. And, although he may not be a star player anymore, if given the right situation, that elusive championship ring may be within his grasp.