Basketball

“Both Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. are my LSU brothers, so may the best guy win!”: Shaquille O’Neal plays it safe with his Super Bowl LVI prediction ahead of clash between LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals

Shaquille O’Neal plays it safe with his Super Bowl LVI prediction ahead of clash between LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Viju

Previous Article
Super Bowl halftime show 2022: How long is the Super Bowl LVI halftime show?
Next Article
CSK Playing 11 2022: CSK Predicted Playing 11 for IPL 2022 match
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O’Neal plays it safe with his Super Bowl LVI prediction ahead of clash between LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals
“Both Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. are my LSU brothers, so may the best guy win!”: Shaquille O’Neal plays it safe with his Super Bowl LVI prediction ahead of clash between LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal sits on the fence when asked about his Super Bowl winner,…