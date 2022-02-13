“Both Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. are my LSU brothers, so may the best guy win!”: Shaquille O’Neal plays it safe with his Super Bowl LVI prediction ahead of clash between LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal sits on the fence when asked about his Super Bowl winner, saying both Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. are his good friends.

It’s that week of the year that all football fans have been waiting for. Following all the regular season games, playoffs, we have finally arrived at the Super Bowl Weekend. And this time around, we have a mouthwatering clash on our hands between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, every single person has a prediction on which team is going to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Be it celebrities, athletes, singers, they all have their say. In fact, NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal was asked about his Super Bowl at a recent event.

Super Bowl Weekend is officially underway with Shaq’s Fun House featuring a carnival, unlimited food and drinks, live performances from artists like Lil Wayne, Diplo, Zedd and more. https://t.co/0OV9JlgNz3 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 12, 2022

However, the Hall-of-fame big man certainly had an interesting answer to give. What exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Also Read: DeMar DeRozan reveals the secret behind scoring 30+ points in 6 straight games for the first time in his career

Shaquille O’Neal gives his Super Bowl prediction….but really doesn’t.

We all know what Shaquille O’Neal has done as a basketball year. However, a lesser-known fact about the 4x NBA champion is that he is a party fanatic. Recently, the big man held his carnival ahead of the Super Bowl Weekend Shaq’s Fun House in Los Angeles.

💻 Tune-in tomorrow night to the Shaq’s Fun House Livestream Presented by @LomotifOfficial to watch Big Game Weekends #1 Event! 🎪 🎡 We will bring the party right to your computer or mobile phone. We will be streaming Worldwide across Facebook, YouTube, Twitch & TikTok!🤩 pic.twitter.com/bh0ipLBlKT — Shaq’s Fun House (@ShaqsFunHouse) February 10, 2022

And on the red carpet for the party, the big man was asked many questions about the carnival. With the Super Bowl approaching, Shaquille O’ Neal was asked about his predictions for the same. He replies –

“I’m rooting for the winner. Joe Burrow went to LSU. Odell Beckham Jr. went to LSU. I’m happy for both of them. This is a great opportunity for them to solidify books in their pages. So may the best guy win! I don’t want to say I vote for one guy and then, you know, piss my other friend off, so I’m just gonna keep it neutral!”

To give some context, both Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Rams’ receiver Odell Beckham Jr. attended LSU. Consequently, that happened to be the same college that Shaquille O’Neal attended before entering the NBA draft way back in 1992.

In fact, Shaq is just happy that the Super Bowl is going to have some kind of LSU representation at the grand stage. Also, as the 4x NBA champion said, he doesn’t want to pick a winner because it might ruin his friendship with the other person.

Nevertheless, the Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Rams and Bengals has all the makings of a mouth-watering clash. So, which LSU man will come out on top? Only time will tell.

Also Read: “Julius Randle is more physical than LeBron James, but LBJ has insane pass accuracy!”: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga discusses his experience on guarding the King