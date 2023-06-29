7 Years After Kawhi Leonard Called Wingstop for Coupons, $80,000,000 Star Hilariously Ranked Breakfast Food Items

Apr 18, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts following the game against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard isn’t exactly the most boisterous figure in the NBA. Having come from a humble background in Riverside, California, The Klaw did not see a lot of money growing up. This has made him understand and truly appreciate the value of money. As such, despite having a net worth of $80,000,000, Kawhi has not made any flamboyant purchases. In fact, very little is known about the two-time NBA Champion. His love for chicken is well-covered, but recently fans were given an inside look into his thinking when he played a game of start/bench/trade with breakfast foods.

Advertisement

Back in 2016 when he was with the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard was handed a $94,000,000 contract. One that any NBA player would have loved to sign. But, rather than celebrate his financial uprise, he decided not to blow up his newfound wealth. Instead, he decided to order from Wing Stop and asked if he could get any replacement coupons for the ones he had lost. Just goes to show that the Clippers star’s frugality knows no bounds.

Kawhi Leonard hilariously ranked breakfast foods in a rare clip of him playing start/bench/trade

Start/bench/trade is a rendition of a very popular game that presents players with three options. Essentially, the player will rank these options and then assign roles to them based on their preference. The game ends once they start an option, bench an option, and trade one, all within reason.

Advertisement

Last season, during one of the game stoppages, fans were surprised to learn that the NBA had managed to rope in Kawhi Leonard for a particularly hilarious segment. Known for his almost robotic personality, Kawhi left fans in stitches while playing a breakfast foods edition of Start/bench/trade.

In the video, The Klaw chose to start pancakes, bench waffles, and understandably cut French toast. His reasoning is that no one really knows how to make good French toast. And, while one or two fans agree, most of them just found the video downright hilarious.

“Imma start pancakes. I think pancakes is…anybody could eat those. Put the waffles on the bench. Waffles is one of my favorites, so I’ll bring it off the bench. And, trade the French toast…not too many people can make good French toast.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1628784009521295360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScooterMagruder/status/1628932409780576258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PJM75TWEETS/status/1628796194775334920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Stifle_Tower27/status/1628807966580252672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite his bland nature and publicized frugality, Kawhi does like buying some expensive things. In fact, he is the proud owner of a rare 993 Porsche 911. But, despite owning such a cool car, he still chooses to ride around in a $1500 Chevrolet.

Kawhi prefers to drive around in his Chevy Tahoe rather than take his Porsche out for a spin

Kawhi Leonard, for all intents and purposes, has a lot of money in the bank. And, while he does not like to overspend, he does own some nice things. For example, the five-time All-Star does have a great car collection, which includes a rare Porsche 911. But, funnily enough, he is rarely seen driving any of them.

Instead, Leonard prefers going around in his $1500 Chevrolet Tahoe. A car he claims works fine because “it runs and is paid off”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UPROXXSports/status/709841107639799808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There can be no denying that Kawhi is one of the most intriguing players in the NBA. Although many people want to get to know him, its highly unlikely anyone will be capable of understanding the way he works.