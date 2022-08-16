7’0 Shaquille O’Neal used his $400 million fortune to set a ‘world record’ in his bedroom

Shaquille O’Neal is a BIG man.

Positionally and physically, “Big Man” would accurately define the former Laker and Heat star. The 7-footer was a mound of muscle who demolished everything in his path to NBA superstardom.

Shaquille O’Neal and his larger-than-life persona were not just limited to NBA hardwood. The spotlight of LA followed Shaq everywhere as he launched careers in Hollywood, Hip-Hop, and punditry.

The Kazaam star definitely earned himself the big bucks with his various avenues of entertainment. To go with it, Shaq made some extremely smart investments that paid remarkable dividends to the big man, bringing his net worth to a reported $400 million.

And with that much money, comes the need to spend it sensibly too. Sleep is one of the basic requirements for human beings, and it appears Dr. O’Neal isn’t too hesitant to splurge for a good night’s sleep,

What expenditure did Shaq make pertaining to sleep?

According to the man himself, Shaq owns the largest bed in the world. While the source remains akin to “Trust me, bro”, it wouldn’t be too farfetched to assume Shaq is true.

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show has been a source of many a celebrity revelation. The Big Diesel is no stranger to the show and this marks merely another statement of ridiculous proportions.

Shaq is one of the richest athletes of all time. And one of the biggest human beings to walk the earth. The largest bed in the world sure seems to be within the realm of possibility as a member of the O’Neal household.

One just hopes it isn’t as unused as most of the rooms and facilities in Shaq’s gigantic Orlando mansion. If true, Shaq really does sleep tight on his good nights.

