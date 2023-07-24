7 Years After Larry Bird Called Michael Jordan ‘God’, Charles Barkley Echoed a Similar Sentiment Months After Losing in 6 in the NBA Finals

If there was ever an adjustment period needed to get acclimatized to the NBA, Michael Jordan never showed it. Despite being on a mediocre team, he routinely put up great performances every night for the Bulls. In 1986, he dialed things up to 11 against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics. Despite Chicago eventually falling short in the contest, Bird personally came out to say ‘that was god disguised as Michael Jordan’. Just 7 years after this quote, Charles Barkley’s Phoenix Suns would lose out to the Bulls in six games in the NBA Finals. In response to the tough loss, Barkley’s quote months after the incident would echo a similar sentiment to that of Bird, further deifying the Bulls superstar.

Game 1 of the Celtics vs. Bulls series in 1986 wasn’t particularly close. Boston blew out the Chicago side with a final score of 123-104. However, Jordan came back with a vengeance in Game 2, scoring 63 points at the Garden. Unfortunately, the Bulls still failed to seal the victory, losing 131-135. However, MJ did leave Bird stunned after the contest, leading to his famous quote.

Chicago would go on to lose game 3 as well with a score of 122-104, sealing their first-round knockout from the playoffs.

Charles Barkley called Michael Jordan his famous nickname after loss in the NBA Finals

At the time of the 1993 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley couldn’t have been closer as friends. They used to do everything together, including playing golf in the burning hot sun, amidst their NBA Finals contest against each other.

However, Jordan was simply better while they were on the court together. Perhaps because Barkley couldn’t match that switch in intensity, the Suns went on to lose the ’93 Finals in six games. Swallowing his pain and likely some jealousy as well after the loss, Barkley only had one name to call Michael Jordan. According to the book, ‘Sir Charles: Wit and Wisdom of Charles Barkley’. the Chuckster referred to Jordan as “The Black Jesus.”

Unfortunately for Barkley, his loss against ‘Black Jesus’ would be the only time he reached the NBA Finals throughout his career. On the other hand, Michael Jordan completed his first three-peat with the win over the Suns. And to go along with it, perhaps his most iconic nickname would only get more popular.

Reggie Miller never called Jordan by his name

As a young player in the NBA, Reggie Miller was already a generational talent. So when he faced off against Michael Jordan in an exhibition game, he was ready to show out.

In the first half, Miller scored an impressive 10 points, while Jordan only had 4. At that point, the Pacers legend started to talk some smack to the Bulls legend. What happened next was best explained by him during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

From that point on, Reggie Miller would never call MJ by his name anymore. He would only call him ‘Black Jesus’, or ‘the Black Cat’.