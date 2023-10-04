88 Days After $130,000,000 Rockets’ Contract, Fred VanVleet Names ‘Toughest Call’ Amongst Raptors’ Peers

Fred VanVleet has decided to take his talents to Houston. The All-Star guard from Toronto signed a 3 years, $130,000,000 deal with the Rockets. 88 days later, when media day for the Houston Rockets kicked off, VanVleet was asked about who it was the most difficult to inform of his decision to sign with Houston over Toronto. The All-Star guard answered, “Masai”( Masai Ujiri), who is the President Of Basketball Operations for the Toronto Raptors.

VanVleet wasn’t always the star player he is today. Fred VanVleet went undrafted during the 2016 draft and instead picked up a contract while playing NBA summer league. The Toronto point guard later went on to make a name for himself as he played as the primary ball handler for the Toronto Raptors over the last half-decade. This offseason Houston just broke the bank and offered him a 3-year, $130,000,000 contract, something VanVleet couldn’t turn down.

Fred VanVleet answers ‘tough question’ on media day

Just 88 days after signing possibly the biggest contract of his life, Fred VanVleet wore his Houston Jersey in front of the world for the first time. During media day, the 6’1 point guard was asked about the toughest call he had to make after he made up his mind to sign with the Houston Rockets. Fred thought deeply and answered:

“Ahhh… Probably Masai, just making that call and having that conversation but those guys are family. Those relationships will be lifelong. We have developed great bonds over the years. Obviously when you win a chip with anybody, especially that team and those people who were around for those years. Those bonds will never go away.“

He also spoke about the importance of Masai’s call in making his decision. However, he reiterated that his extended stay with the Toronto Raptors has formed bonds that will withstand the test of time. He credited this to the championship-winning team he was a crucial member of.

Houston signs veteran presence to couple with young talent

Houston is one of the most talented young teams in the NBA. With Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the team has enough firepower for sure. The team also signed FIBA 2023 World Cup’s best defender, Dillion Brooks to a 4-year, $80 million deal. The forward from Memphis adds a veteran presence and defensive mindset to the team. The Houston Rockets finished 12-40, during their 2022-23 campaign which was only good for 14th place in the West.

Jaylen Green and Fred VanVleet have been working out hard this season. Green is one of the players Fred has taken under his wing. With the new addition of Van Vleet and Dillon Brooks, the Rockets roster looks much more mature and deep, possibly even playoff-ready.