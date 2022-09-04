“A $100 cup is coming soon!”: $60 million Heat star outlines his vision for a $1 billion company

Miami Heat 6-time All-Star is taking his coffee brand ‘Big Face’ to the next level, plans to sell a cup for $100

Jimmy Butler is a star now. He is one of the biggest names in the league. But things weren’t always the same for Miami Heat’s small forward. No one believed Jimmy would ever become a star. He was drafted 30th overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2011. Butler averaged an unimpressive 2.6 points in his rookie year while making 42 appearances.

Although the reason for his ridiculous stats could very well be just the 8.5 minutes per game, no one can deny that 2.6 points per game is ridiculous. However, in just four seasons, he turned his game around.

From averaging less than 3 points a game, Butler was averaging 20 points per game. The same season, 2014-15, Jimmy appeared in his first All-Star game. Today, Butler has 6 All-Star games, and one steals title under his belt. He has carried his team to one NBA Finals and one Eastern Conference Finals and shows no signs of stopping.

Butler is not the 30th pick anymore. He is a megastar now with a huge following. It was only natural for the Heat’s defacto leader to cash in on his brand.

Jimmy Butler started his venture in the 2020 NBA bubble and is now ready to upscale the venture

Butler started his own venture during the 2020 bubble. While the world was still settling with the aftereffects of Covid-19, Jimmy chose the time to step into the coffee business. With his Big Face brand, the Heat forward started selling coffee for $20 a pop regardless of the size. So a small, medium or large cup of coffee would all cost $20. But now, Butler has even bigger plans. The star wants to sell his coffee at $100 a cup. A ridiculous amount, perhaps, but with Jimmy backing his brand, the results may end up shocking everyone.

Butler: “Specialty coffee is real, and a $100 cup is coming soon. Someday I’ll have all the coffee knowledge on why it’s worth it.”

With a $60 million net worth, the 2020-21 steal champ’s plan could interestingly help him earn $1 billion with just 10 million cups sold. Combined with NFTs and other merch, it could take him even less time to earn the amount.

Regardless of the brand value and Jimmy’s vision, $100 is too much for a cup of coffee. Do you think the Miami Heat star’s vision is plausible or just a baseless dream?

