“Kyle Lowry needs to stop falling on the floor so much”: 5x All-Star attacks the 6’ Heat guard for flopping

Kyle Lowry is a capable defender, however, the Heat guard uses the flopping technique very often.

Kyle Lowry was one of the most hyped signings of the 2021 offseason. After spending 9 glorious years with the Toronto Raptors, and winning 1 championship later, Lowry decided to join forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo’s Miami Heat.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the former Villanova Wildcat had a subpar performance in his first-ever campaign with the Florida-based franchise. Playing 63 games in the regular season, the 6-foot guard averaged a disappointing 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

Further, Kyle had an even more unimpressive playoff performance putting up merely 7.8/3.6/4.7 as he witnessed the Heat make an exit in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Several basketball enthusiasts have given their feedback on the 6-time All-Star’s debut year with Miami. Hall-Of-Famer Tim Hardaway had a rather harsh feedback for the same, attacking the 36-year-old for flopping so much.

“Falling and flopping all the time hurt Kyle Lowry”: Tim Hardaway

It is not an unknown fact that Lowry tends to flop a lot during games. Hardaway criticised the 2019 NBA champ for the same. Tim further stated that the undersized guard was hurt due to all the flopping and falling. In a conversation with Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Hardaway said:

“He needs to stop falling,” Hardaway said. “That’s why he’s getting hurt. And I’m going to say this, I love Kyle. Kyle Lowry, I love what he does out there on the court. I just wish he would stop flopping. I think keep that at a minimum.

“You keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, yes, you’re going to get injured, yes you’re going to get hurt, yes it’s going to keep you out of the lineup. I think that’s what’s really hurt him, flopping and falling all the time. Stop falling all the time.”

“The Heat need you at point guard,” Hardaway said. “They don’t need you on the bench not playing. They need you to be on the court playing 100 percent at a high level, just like you did in Toronto. You can do it if you stop falling on the floor so much.”

Hardaway isn’t wrong at all. Lowry will need to step up big time if Erik Spoelstra’s boys want to bring home the championship.

