“A Battle of Control”: Shams Charania Opens Up on Jonathan Kuminga’s Options Amid Free Agency Standoff With Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga’s future, for now, is up in the air. He doesn’t want to play for the Golden State Warriors, who are unfortunately unwilling to let him walk away easily. Shams Charania, the NBA community’s go-to news bringer, believes that there’s only two ways out for Kuminga from this point on.

Earlier this week, Kuminga, who got drafted seventh overall in the 2021 Draft, rejected a two-year $45 million offer put on the table by Golden State. There was a team option for the second season, which could very well have put him off. Or quite simply, he just wants more money because clearly, he values himself more than the Warriors or others in the league do.

That said, there is interest from other franchises. And that’s one of the directions Kuminga can take, according to Charania. The other? Just sign the qualifying offer.

Kuminga wants to “control his own destiny,” Charania said on NBA on ESPN. “[He’s] moving forward with two routes here. One being the qualifying offer that we see right there. He’s saying he could bet on himself all day, that has an October 1 deadline. One year, $7.9 million.”

The 22-year-old wants to retain power over his future. “That would allow him to have a no-trade clause next season. It would also give him access to unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2026.” If this suggestion doesn’t interest Kuminga much, he can choose to go for a sign-and-trade.

“The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have both had interest in him. They’ve given him offers up to four-years $90 million, have given him a player option as well, also promised him starting role, guaranteed minutes and also control over his future with the player option.”

Alas, if only it were that simple. Charania revealed that the Warriors have “shunned” all sign-and-trade offers to date, and that the two parties are engaged in a “stalemate” of sorts. Kuminga, however, appears to be more stubborn here, primarily because of his self-belief.

Kuminga believes he was not given the right opportunities at Golden State, and now wants out. He also wants to be given the fair amount he feels he deserves.