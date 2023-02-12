Who is Ja Morant’s Baby Mama? Is He Still Dating the Mother of His Daughter in 2023?
Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 12/02/2023
At 23 years old, Ja Morant has already turned into one of the best young superstars in the NBA. And while this has come as a bit of a surprise at times, everyone should’ve known better, right? After all, the man is a guard with incredible court-general abilities, explosive athleticism, and a mentality fitting all his gifts.
Simply put, barring any harrowing injuries, the man is on the fast track to having a Hall of Fame career.
Outside of the NBA though, what is his life like? Does he have a child? And if so, is he still together with the mother of his children?
Does Ja Morant have a child?
Yes, despite just being 23 years of age, Ja Morant has a lovely little daughter named Kaari Jaidyn Morant aged just 3 years old.
The Grizzlies star often brings his daughter to the Grizzlies’ games, where you’ll see the bundle of joy sitting with her grandfather, Tee Morant.
@memgrizz Ja Morant assisted by his daughter Kaari Jaidyn Morant @fedexforum in Memphis Tuesday night. #memphisgrizzlies #jamorant #nba #fatherdaughter pic.twitter.com/7S9EA0pHok
— Karen Pulfer Focht (@Karenfocht) February 8, 2023
But, adorable daughter aside, who is the mother? And perhaps more importantly, are she and Ja Morant still together?
Who is Ja Morant’s ‘baby mama’?
The mother of Ja Morant’s daughter is someone he met in college, a 23-year-old named KK Dixon.
It is said that the two started dating in 2017. But really the two made it official in 2018 through a post on Instagram, and haven’t looked back ever since.
