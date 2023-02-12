Who is Ja Morant’s Baby Mama? Is He Still Dating the Mother of His Daughter in 2023?

Feb 10, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

At 23 years old, Ja Morant has already turned into one of the best young superstars in the NBA. And while this has come as a bit of a surprise at times, everyone should’ve known better, right? After all, the man is a guard with incredible court-general abilities, explosive athleticism, and a mentality fitting all his gifts.

Simply put, barring any harrowing injuries, the man is on the fast track to having a Hall of Fame career.

Outside of the NBA though, what is his life like? Does he have a child? And if so, is he still together with the mother of his children?

Also Read: Who is Jayson Tatum’s Girlfriend in 2023? Is He Still Dating His Baby Mama, Toriah Lachell?

Does Ja Morant have a child?

Yes, despite just being 23 years of age, Ja Morant has a lovely little daughter named Kaari Jaidyn Morant aged just 3 years old.

The Grizzlies star often brings his daughter to the Grizzlies’ games, where you’ll see the bundle of joy sitting with her grandfather, Tee Morant.

But, adorable daughter aside, who is the mother? And perhaps more importantly, are she and Ja Morant still together?

Also Read: “D’Angelo Russell is So Big & Tall … Pause”: Lakers’ Dennis Schroder Shows a Way to Cam Thomas Who Said ‘No Homo’ on Live TV

Who is Ja Morant’s ‘baby mama’?

The mother of Ja Morant’s daughter is someone he met in college, a 23-year-old named KK Dixon.

It is said that the two started dating in 2017. But really the two made it official in 2018 through a post on Instagram, and haven’t looked back ever since.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony, Having Made a 5x Profit on Overtime, Only to Invest a Massive $750 Million in Sports Organizations