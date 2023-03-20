LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Almost Confirms Bryce James Leaving Sierra Canyon With Emotional Post Featuring Bronny

This is a big month for the LeBron James family. First, the Lakers are trying to make a playoff push while LeBron James is trying his best to make a return from injury. Secondly, Bronny played his final high school game with Sierra Canyon. He’s all set to participate in the McDonald’s All-American at the end of the month. And now, on top of all, Bryce James might be switching schools.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Daily News, Bryce has already submitted his application for the transfer. The James family donated to the Campbell Hall ‘CH: Next’ campaign to get them a new ‘Savannah and LeBron James Athletic Administration Wing’.

While the transfer rumors have not been confirmed yet, I think Savannah James just set the same in stone while sharing an Instagram post on her story.

Savannah confirms Bryce James is shifting schools

It’s an emotional time for Savannah James. Her eldest, Bronny James, is about to graduate from high school. It’s always overwhelming for a mother when their child completes high school. This is the first mark of stepping into adulthood.

On top of that, Bryce will no longer have his brother alongside him on the basketball court and in the corridors of the school. Getting emotional about the same, she took to Instagram to share photos of the two on the court together.

Savannah shared the same on her Instagram story.

This photo also received comments from Shaqir O’Neal, Bronny, and Kiyan Anthony. While this story does not confirm anything, but it says a lot more in the direction of a new chapter for both her boys, than it does otherwise.

Where is Bronny headed to?

Bronny James has not made a decision on his future yet. We all know that LeBron James wants Bronny to enlist for the 2024 NBA Draft, but what will the eldest James child do meanwhile? He has offers from a lot of colleges, including USC, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, and more.

USC feels like the most obvious choice, and even Kevin Durant seemed to think the same. There is no reason why Bronny is saving this decision for the last moment, or maybe he’s made a call and is waiting for the right time to announce it?