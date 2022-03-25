Basketball

Michael Jordan NBA Draft: What position was His Airness drafted at, and who went ahead of him?

Michael Jordan NBA Draft: What position was His Airness drafted at, and who went ahead of him?
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
“That made me go crazy" - Kurt Angle says he was unhappy to see John Cena at Wrestlemania 35
Next Article
"Perez is very scared, but it's not much different if you are used to live in Mexico City"– Helmut Marko makes racist comment on Sergio Perez while telling the Mexican driver is scared after missile attack in Jeddah
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan NBA Draft: What position was His Airness drafted at, and who went ahead of him?
Michael Jordan NBA Draft: What position was His Airness drafted at, and who went ahead of him?

‘His Airness’ Michael Jordan was drafted into the NBA in 1984. However, he wasn’t selected…