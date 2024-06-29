“A Dance for a While”: Adrian Wojnarowksi Breaks Down Brandon Ingram’s Situation with the Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans recently added the 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray to their roster. In exchange, the Atlanta Hawks have received Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, a 2025 first-round pick via the Los Angeles Lakers, and a 2027 first-round pick. Following the trade, Adrian Wojnarowski made an appearance on SportsCenter alongside Nicole Briscoe to talk about the implications of the deal. The Senior ESPN insider also talked about the impact that this trade can have on the Brandon Ingram situation.

Wojnarowski said that the Trae Young-Murray partnership, which was expected to do wonders for the Hawks, didn’t bear any result in the last two years. After that, it was only a matter of time before the Atlanta franchise traded the 27-year-old guard.

On the other hand, as the Pelicans have brought in an All-Star in Dejounte Murray, the one they already have in Brandon Ingram is looking for a way out. As per the rumors floating around, Ingram’s management is pushing for an extension which seems to be a difficult trick to pull off now.

Woj said on ESPN, “Brandon Ingram, his agent…they’d like to get an extension done, but this is a new world right now with the salary cap and the idea that they would be able to max out Brandon Ingram for a second time is difficult with the roster they have, the payroll they have. So, I think this is going to be a dance for a while.”

Reporting on the Hawks-Pelicans trade and Brandon Ingram’s future with ⁦@RB_Mrs⁩ on SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/5V5pFVeFsC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2024

The 55-year-old added that the Pelicans want to keep Ingram in the organization, but if his requirements are non-negotiable, then they will have to let him go under the current circumstances. As a result of that, Ingram’s future in the Pelicans camp is still very uncertain.

Recently, the Pelicans’ Vice President David Griffin was asked for his comment on the current situation and what their plans are regarding the 26-year-old.

Griffin said, “Brandon [Ingram] wants to stay here and he believes in what we are building…and at the same time there is a financial reality that we all deal with. We are excited about Brandon, and I know he’s excited about us.”

So, as of now, both sides of the argument seem to be equally active. While the reports and rumors are suggesting that Ingram wants a way out, the management is suggesting that he is going to remain a Pelican for some more time. All that this will result in is the situation dragging on till later into the offseason.