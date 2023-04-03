“A Game Like Tonight Can’t Happen!”: Stephen Curry Takes Onus of Loss Against Nuggets, Talks About Playoff Aspirations

The Golden State Warriors made their way to Denver tonight to take on the Nuggets. Stephen Curry and co. got a piece of big news ahead of the contest that 2x MVP Nikola Jokic will not be in the game tonight due to calf tightness. Everyone expected the Warriors to take full advantage of the situation and run away with the game. They did so in the first quarter, taking a 15-point lead.

However, things went downhill after that, with the Warriors making ‘mindless‘ mistakes. In the end, the Warriors tried to claw their way back from a 12-point deficit, but it was too late. The Nuggets took home the 112-110 win.

This was a terrible game to lose for the Dubs. It pushes them back to the 6th seed, with the Clippers holding the tiebreaker. The 7th and 8th seeds, Lakers and Pelicans, are just half a game behind the Dubs, and both hold the tiebreaker over the defending champions. It’s going be a rough ride from here, and Stephen Curry knows it.

Stephen Curry explains where the Warriors lost the game

The Golden State Warriors have a ridiculous habit of turning the ball over and fouling their opponents. Tonight, these two mistakes ran rampant again, as the defending champions blew an early advantage to the Nuggets.

Playing without Jokic, the Nuggets were picked apart by the Dubs in the first quarter, but then they got careless with the ball. Here is what Stephen Curry had to say about the same,

Steph shares what happened in the game to shift the momentum in the Nuggets’ favor pic.twitter.com/6Geo0Zj5LB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2023

Continuing, Steph talked about how the team cannot make mistakes like this if they want to accomplish anything in the postseason. He said, “We gotta come to a realization that if we’re going to win, or do anything in the playoff kind of scenario, a game like tonight cannot happen!”

Steph explains that a game like tonight’s can’t happen if the Dubs want to make a run in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/zPy9pSrA0l — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2023

As always, the Chef is on point. Mistakes like these can cost you in the regular season, but in the playoffs, they can make or break your season. The Chef knows it, and so do the Warriors. Hopefully, they keep this in mind going into the final three games.

Can the Warriors get the 5th seed back?

Tonight’s loss cost the Dubs the 5th seed. With three games left in the season for the defending champions, the seeding now depends not only on their performance but also on how the Clippers, Lakers, and Pelicans play.

The Clippers have three games left on their schedule as well. They’re facing the Lakers, TrailBlazers, and Suns in their final three contests. It’s not going to be an easy battle for them as well, but the way the West has been this year, no one can say anything for sure.