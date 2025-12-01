“A Match Made in Heaven”: Boogie Cousins Wants to See Ja Morant in Minnesota With Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 12-8 after winning their last two games, good enough for sixth place in the West but lagging behind teams like the Thunder, Lakers, Rockets and Nuggets.

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards has been doing all he can to keep the Wolves in contention, averaging over 37 points in his last five games, but there’s reason to be concerned that the Wolves don’t have the horses to make what would be their third straight trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Minnesota has yet to win a game against a team that currently has a winning record, and that’s going to be a problem come playoff time. Can they turn it around? Or will they need to make a trade to shake things up?

The Wolves could use a point guard, and one name that has come up as a potential target is Ja Morant. To say that things haven’t been going well for Morant in Memphis this year would be an understatement, as he’s already been suspended and hurt, a theme throughout his time in the league. The Grizzlies have limped to a 9-12 record, but they’re actually 5-4 when their star point guard doesn’t play.

Boogie Cousins thinks that Morant would fit perfectly next to Edwards on the Wolves. On the latest Run It Back podcast, he explained why.

Anthony Edwards & Ja Morant would be a “match made in heaven” “They’d be a very tough duo to stop.” – Boogie Cousins “I like Ja Morant with this group. I think he fits the mold.” – Lou Williams@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/NZlra84UJW — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 1, 2025

“I want to see [Edwards] next to Ja Morant,” he said. “One, just for the entertainment purposes. Get those two characters on the same team, the amount of athleticism both guys contain, it would be must-watch TV. I think they would be a very tough duo to stop, especially getting downhill and attacking the rim.”

There are a few other All-Star caliber point guards that could be available this trade season, such as Trae Young and LaMelo Ball. Cousins thinks that Morant would make the most sense on the Wolves though because of how similar he is to Edwards from a personality standpoint. “I think they would complement each other well,” he said. “I think they would mesh on a mental level. I think it’s a match made in heaven, honestly.”

Lou Williams agreed, saying, “Give me Ja on that team. Minnesota has a certain attitude, a certain swagger, and I think Ja fits it. I think he fits the mold of how they carry themselves, how they compete. They’re a trash-talking team, they play hard, they ain’t afraid to get their hands dirty.”

Morant has clearly not meshed with the new coaching staff in Memphis, and given that the Grizzlies seem to be playing better without him, it could make sense for them to trade him and press the reset button around Jaren Jackson Jr., especially after already trading Desmond Bane this summer.

For the Wolves, they need a spark if they want to get back to the conference finals, and a big one if they have any hope of breaking through that ceiling and having a chance at a championship. If Morant seizes the opportunity for a fresh start, he could give them a chance to do it.

There’s no denying that Morant would be an exciting addition to the Wolves, but what would they have to give up to get him? Minnesota would have to match Morant’s salary, meaning a package like Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo and some draft capital would be needed to get it done.

Blockbuster in-season trades don’t typically happen until the February trade deadline gets closer, but both teams could have incentive to move sooner than that. We’ll have to see if this one comes to fruition, but for now, it’s an intriguing possibility that could shake up the West.