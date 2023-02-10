HomeSearch

Raahib Singh
|Published 10/02/2023

Cam Thomas Post Game Interview: Nets’ Rising Star Once Made Outrageous Kevin Durant Claim

Nov 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Cam Thomas (24) during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have been trending all over the news for the past week or more. There are two big reasons behind it: the first one is their 6ft 3″ sophomore guard Cam Thomas. The second is their trade deadline moves. Over the past couple of days, the Nets shook up their entire roster.

First, Kyrie Irving demanded a trade away. They shipped him to Dallas to join Luka Doncic. The trade brought Brooklyn Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple draft picks.

However, this wasn’t all. The Nets flipped Kevin Durant as well. In exchange, they received Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four first-round picks.

After all the trades, the Nets ended up winning their first game, beating the Bulls 116-105. Cam Thomas scored 20 points in the win.

Cam Thomas once compared himself to Kevin Durant

In a press conference last year, Cam Thomas talked to the media. He claimed that he was better than Kevin Durant at scoring at his age. Then Thomas proceeded to talk about that being the reason why KD never played him one-on-one, and when they last played, he beat the 4x Scoring Champion.

KD responded in the same presser, and accused Thomas of lying. Recalling the final score from that night, Durant said he beat the then-rookie 13-5 in the contest.

However, since then, Thomas has evolved his game quite a bit. He recently had a stretch of three games, scoring 44, 47, and 43 against the Wizards, Clippers, and Suns.

Even though his scoring abilities are incredible, young Thomas still has to learn the way to present himself in front of the media.

Cam falls into trouble after the latest post game interview

When Spencer Dinwiddie and DFS talked to the media for the first time after their trade, Spencer made a hilarious joke.

Responding to the same, Thomas took the mic after scoring 20 in the win and made a comment that he’d soon come to regret.

Thomas fell into trouble for his choice of words, which led to him apologizing for the same.

Even though young Thomas has learnt the way around the basketball court, he still needs to work on his other skills to develop as an NBA Player.

