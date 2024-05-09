Colin Cowherd Can Only Muster 1 Word Response to LeBron James Publicly Trolling Him for Going at JJ Redick

JJ Redick has become a household name for the Lakers fans and the franchise in the last few months. After Darvin Ham lost his job, Redick allegedly became a frontrunner for the head coach position with the LA squad. Amidst all this, Colin Cowherd fired shots at the 39-year-old for one of the most peculiar reasons. Expectedly, LeBron James came to his friend’s defense and ended up ‘hurting’ the media veteran with his response.

The drama started with Cowherd’s reaction to a clip from LeBron and Redick’s ‘Mind the Game Pod’. The media veteran wasn’t very pleased that possibly the next HC of the Lakers wears his cap backward. While that might be one of the most ridiculous things to be bothered by, Cowherd stood his ground. He said,

“JJ Redick’s going for NBA coaching jobs, he looks like a guy who’s going to move my couch.”

As per Cowherd, someone going for such a high position in the NBA should present themselves in a certain way. Even though someone’s appearance has nothing to do with their ability to do the assigned job, Cowherd didn’t like what he saw.

Redick responded to the clip with a simple, “LOL.” Even though the former Clipper had a cool reaction, his new friend was a little more bothered by the criticism.

The King posted pictures of the majority owner of the Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, and the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, Jason Kidd. Both gentlemen can be seen wearing their hats backward. He wrote,

“He really doesn’t like your JJ!! . I wonder if these two are ok . They have damn good jobs I believe.”

Cowherd might not have expected such a rebuttal and was left stumped, responding with a one-word message, “Hurtful.”

If the 60-year-old broadcaster was looking for support from fans, he was out of luck because the majority of responses under his post were just people speaking against him.

Fans torch Colin Cowherd following his dig at JJ Redick

Cowherd opened the floodgates of criticism by going against JJ for this. It’s important now to take into account that he has a loyal friend in LeBron, who happens to be one of the biggest and most followed celebrities globally.

So, the moment LBJ defended Redick, it was clear that Cowherd would get some flak from fans. Fans started questioning his intention behind the initial comment. One fan also suspected that he doesn’t like Redick, “Naaa… Whats your beef with JJ??”

Cowherd is 60 years old, so, it’s understandable that he likes to do some things the old way. ‘Old heads’, as his kind is referred to on the internet, are notorious for being rigid and refuse to change with time. A fan outlined the same problem in his comment against Redick’s hat.

Calling names is a full-time job for many people on the internet, and those fans thrive in situations like this where a particular individual is being targeted. A fan utilized the opportunity properly and compared Cowherd’s fashion sense to an auditor.

Another aspect is that Redick is not yet a head coach for the Lakers. His name is not even confirmed and everything is a speculation for now. So, for Cowherd to expect ‘decency in dressing’ from a guy who’s doing a podcast with his friend was a little excessive.

One thing is clear, LeBron is a ride-or-die for his friend, even if it means putting himself in the crosshairs of a renowned media personality.