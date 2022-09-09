$258 million Josh Allen’s RIDICULOUS stiff arm that tossed Rams safety Nick Scott has left NFL fans mighty pleased

The Buffalo Bills thrashed the LA Rams in the season opener. Moreover, the highlight of the day was Josh Allen unleashing the first big stiff arm of the season that led to safety Nick Scott’s fall.

The NFL season just started and we already have been gifted a play that will be visited millions of times in the days and years to come.

Last season’s Super Bowl champions LA Rams took on the Buffalo Bills in the season opener and what an enthralling encounter it turned out to be.

The Rams didn’t really start off on a great note whereas Allen’s Bills were right on top from the first quarter only. Trailing by 7-0 in the first quarter, the Rams made a comeback in the second quarter to leave the scoreline 10-10 at halftime.

Josh Allen and Co. completely outplayed LA Rams in the season opener

In the third quarter, Bills’ star quarterback Josh Allen decided to go into full Derrick Henry mode. Josh was chased by safety Nick Scott while he was running for the first-down marker.

Allen then extended his right hand and smacked Scott’s helmet with it. This led to the safety falling onto his back on the ground. Allen then threw a TD pass to Isaiah McKenzie, ultimately putting the Buffalo-based franchise in the lead.

As expected, NFL Twitter went bonkers as soon as Allen’s stiff arm started trending.

First big stiff arm of the 2022 season. We present: Josh Allen on Nick Scott.pic.twitter.com/PVZi3Zcg1y — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2022

Watching that Josh Allen stiff arm pic.twitter.com/O0gZLQpCk0 — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) September 9, 2022

That was a savage stiff arm by Josh Allen — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) September 9, 2022

A Bills fan somewhere just created a Josh Allen stiff arm account pic.twitter.com/37BJmK4Dyd — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) September 9, 2022

Is that Josh Allen or Derrick Henry? pic.twitter.com/PaUyhMbmST — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen made a few errors but more than compensated for it. He ended the game with 3 TDs and 2 interceptions. Whereas his counterpart Matthew Stafford was sacked seven times.

The game ended 31-10 in favor of the Bills and Allen would be mighty pleased with the team’s performance. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that last season’s champions were completely blown away in the final two quarters.

Josh is one of the most exciting talents in the world of the NFL. Roped in by the Buffalo Bills back in 2018, Allen’s first couple of seasons didn’t yield the kind of results the Bills fans were expecting.

However, he turned it around in 2020 when he guided the Bills to their first ever playoff win since 1995. This made it easy for the franchise to offer him a massive $258 million 6-year deal in 2021 which he gleefully accepted.

Moreover, he has started this season with a bang and Bills fans would expect him to just keep going.

