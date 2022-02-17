“A whole continent stays up to watch us play, and I don’t want to disappoint them!”: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga puts up a brilliant performance against the Nuggets, after being named to the Rising Stars Game

Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga talks about making it to the Rising Stars Game, shows up big time against the Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Denver Nuggets last night, for their final game before the All-Star break. Despite establishing a 16-point lead at a time, the Warriors could not manage to hold off the Nuggets. Giving up the lead in the final minute, the Warriors fell prey to a vicious buzzer-beater defeat, at the hands of Monte Morris.

A few hours before the game, it was announced that Jonathan Kuminga would be suiting up for the Rising Stars Game. He would be serving as a replacement for Chris Durate.

Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga is replacing Indiana’s Chris Duarte (toe) in the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2022

Kuminga gave us a performance worthy of a Rising Star. He scored 12 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, dished 3 assists, had one block and a steal. He did all this while shooting 5/6 from the field.

Kuminga spins past Boogie 🌪️😱 pic.twitter.com/BUsmjWSYZR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2022

“It’s a great feeling, having a continent cheer for you!”: Jonathan Kuminga talks about all the love he gets from back home

After the game, Jonathan Kuminga was asked about how he felt about his selection. Kuminga replied and said,

“It’s a blessing. A lot of people don’t get selected… I’ll just go out there, represent the team, represent my family, represent myself, and just have fun.”

Kuminga on being named to the Rising Stars Game: “It’s a blessing” pic.twitter.com/dbl4WbxhPz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2022

Furter carrying on, Kuminga talked about how people back home, in Africa, stayed up late to watch the team play, even if he didn’t suit up. He talked about how great it is to have a whole continent cheer for him.

Kuminga: “Africa, whenever we play, a lot of people don’t go to sleep. … It’s a good feeling having a continent cheering for you” pic.twitter.com/bVcF91Deka — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2022

It would be fun to see Jonathan match up with all the top talents of his draft class, and a year older. The kind of progress he’s been showing, there is no ceiling to what he can accomplish.