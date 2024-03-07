“I’m Not Sure Where I’d Be”: Draymond Green Heaps Praise on Ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers Upon Return to Chase Center

Bob Myers returned to Chase Center for the first time since last summer. Often credited as the architect of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, Myers received a warm welcome from the players, staff members, and fans alike. The Warriors also made a tribute video for the franchise legend that made him tear up as his face was shown on the screen. Apart from the video tribute, he also received high praise from Draymond Green for everything he has done for the franchise.

Like other key players in the team, Green also shares a close personal relationship with Myers. At the post-game presser, the Warriors veteran was asked how it felt to have Myers back in the building. Green gave the ex-Warriors GM his flowers, crediting him for the success of the franchise and also helping him shape up as an athlete. The 34-year-old said that when people talk about the Warriors dynasty, the senior players always get the credit. However, it was Myers who really helped build this franchise to where it is now and he deserves to have his name mentioned alongside the players.

As can be seen in this NBCS clip, Green said, “It’s not putting a team together. For a basketball savant like Bob, that’s the easy part. It was the work that he did on the relationships. Every single day, being in here, building relationships, from top to bottom. From the best player to the worst.” As per Green, it was Myers who instilled the feeling of a unit in the team which helped them win championships. As for his personal relationship with Myers, Green considers him his rock who always stood by him when things weren’t going right.

Green added, “Most people want to be there when it’s good. Be there when the flowers are being thrown…but when no one wants you around. When everybody is saying that guy shouldn’t be here anymore…that’s when he’s right there. I couldn’t have asked for a special person to spend my first 11 years with. Because if it wasn’t for him, I’m not sure where I’d be.”

Bob Myers stood by Draymond Green during his darkest time

The last few months were nothing short of a nightmare for the Warriors veteran. After being suspended for an on-court brawl, Green considered hanging up his boots and bidding farewell to the game. As he was going through a lot of mental agony, there were a handful of people who had his back even when everyone wanted him to quit playing. Even though Myers wasn’t working with the Warriors anymore during Green’s suspension, he made sure to be there for his friend.

The 34-year-old later unveiled that after several conversations with Adam Silver, Steve Kerr, Joe Dumars, and Bob Myers, he decided that it’s not his time to retire. After that, Green worked on himself to get back on the court for his team, and has been doing well since his return.