Billionaire LeBron James Finds it Extremely Hard to Take Risks With His Money

LeBron James has made a whole lot of money, both on and off the basketball court. From shoes to movies to restaurants and more, LeBron has built a business portfolio that allows him to just keep winning.

LeBron is an idea guy, and he likes to be involved in a wide variety of projects, but he also surrounds himself with people he can rely on to give him good advice. His business partner Maverick Carter, his agent Rich Paul and many others have helped him steer the ship throughout his career.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer made an appearance on the most recent episode of his wife Savannah’s podcast Everybody’s Crazy, and in it, he discussed the fact that even though he’ll take some calculated business risks here and there, he still doesn’t like to take big chances with his money.

“I would say as far as business, I’m kind of like a 5 out of 10,” LeBron said. “I will take a couple risks on the business side knowing that I can hustle it back or do something else, but also my other side is telling me I’m a first-generation money-maker in my household, as far as my family, and I’ll always be thinking about where I come from”, he added.

“Coming from the projects in Akron, Ohio and not having s***, it’s hard for me to take risks, because if that s*** happened, or the whole can come off and it’s over with, bruh, I’m going to be devastated,” James explained.

LeBron may be one of the richest athletes in the world, but he remembers what it was like not to have any money. Most people may laugh at the idea that someone as wealthy as him could end up broke, but we see athletes all the time lose everything they have, whether through bad business deals or living beyond their means.

LeBron is notoriously cheap, as has been repeatedly pointed out by his peers. His former teammates have attested to the hilarious things he’ll do to save a buck, but it’s a trait he shares with many rich people, including his wife Savannah.

She said, “Am I risky in business? No, I’m not risky, at all. I’m still getting my footing in my businesses, so I’m being very cautious about the s*** that I’m doing.” LeBron and she agree that the riskiest thing they’ve done is moving in together and having a baby so young. Savannah was only 18 when Bronny was born.

Whatever plan the Jameses have, it’s definitely worked out for them to this point, both from a business perspective and a relationship one. They’ve been married for over 12 years, together for over 20, and have three kids and dream life.