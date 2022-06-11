“Adam Sandler made me do a kissing scene about 50 times!”: Shaquille O’Neal revealed how the actor pranked him during the shooting of “Hubie Halloween”

Adam Sandler once had Shaquille O’Neal redoing a French kissing scene about 50 times during the shooting of “Hubie Halloween”.

It didn’t take long for Shaquille O’Neal to dominate the league. Standing at 7-foot-1, the 325-pound beast was a living nightmare for any player who had the duty to guard him. And because of his inhuman size, The Diesel was able to command the paint on both sides of the court, night in and night out for nearly two long decades.

At the conclusion of his illustrious 19-year career, Shaq had 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 2 Scoring titles, 4 NBA Championships, 3 Finals MVPs, 1 MVP, 28,596 points scored, numerous posterizes, and several shattered backboards.

The Big Aristotle didn’t limit his talents to the hardwood. He was also a rapper, a successful businessman, and a big name in Hollywood. The Hall-Of-Famer has featured in several movies such as Blended, Grown Ups 2, Scary Movie, Th Waterboy, and Uncle Drew, among a whole bunch of others.

“Hey lady, this is just for the movie. Adam Sadler cut!”: Shaquille O’Neal on his kissing scene from “Hubie Halloween”

Over the years, Shaq became close friends with famous actor Adam Sandler. Sandler would often go watch the center play during his stint with the Lakers, and even offered a Hollywood break to O’Neal after winning 3 championships.

The two have worked together in several movies. And during the shooting of “Hubie Halloween”, Adam pranked Shaq by making him redo a kissing scene about 50 times!

Hear the 50-year-old analyst hilariously detail the experience in an episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq”:

“The last Adam movie I did was called Hubie Halloween. And I had to do this scene where I’m eating this sandwich with this girl and French Kissing her at the same time. So Adam made me do it about 50 times. Cut. Cut. Cut. I looked back at Adam, like what the hell!… The girl that he had me kissing, she was kind of getting into it. I was like: ‘Hey lady, this is just for the movie. Adam cut!'”

It is absolutely heartwarming to see Shaq and Sandler pull each other’s legs and have a good laugh about it after all these years.

