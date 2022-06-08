“I’m the motherf**ker running your dumb*ss in circles!”: Wolves’ Anthony Edwards gets GRAPHIC in LeBron James and Adam Sandler’s Netflix production

Adam Sandler and LeBron James have worked together on the new movie Hustle. It features a number of NBA stars and has some badass dialogues!

Over the years, the number of films surrounding sports has increased exponentially. This has also been the case in basketball, which has seen quite a few productions recently.

One of the pioneers of basketball flicks in 2022 is none other than LeBron James. The four-time NBA Champion has been pretty active in the film industry off late.

From his work as the star of Space Jam: A New Legacy to his significant investment on his own production company, Springhill Entertainment. King James is clearly serious about filmmaking.

Welcome to the Space Jam!! 🥕👑🐰What in the matrix hell did I get myself into?!?! @TheSpringhillCo @spacejammovie #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/24fKHPlLNW — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2021

Also Read: “One of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will have to sacrifice!”: CJ McCollum calmly lays out what the King and his crew NEED to do before it’s too late

His most recent project is the movie Hustle. The movie follows a former NBA scout played by Adam Sandler and features a number of superstars including the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards.

Anthony Edwards has some GRAPHIC lines in the new Adam Sandler movie and LeBron James production, Hustle

Hustle recently hit theatres and was released on Netflix as of June 8th, 2022. The movie features the likes of Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah and Robert Duvall.

The movie was also produced in collaboration with LeBron James’ production company, Springhill Entertainment. As such, the movie also stars a number of former and current NBA superstars.

One such star is Anthony Edwards, who has some pretty badass lines in the movie, including a scene where he talks major trash to fellow NBA star Juancho Hernangomez.

“So here’s what’s gonna happen: You’re the bull, and I’m the motherfucker with the cape running your big dumb ass in circles. That’s cool. Let’s get it.” Ant 🥶 pic.twitter.com/TRxDLR9heW — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) June 8, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James my cousin deserves justice for this tragedy!”: The King’s eerie silence grows louder as a teen is lynched near his iPromise school

The movie is a surefire hit and fans will be looking forward to seeing some of their favourite superstars on either the big screen or on a Netflix account.