mobile app bar

“Adam Silver Has to Be Delighted”: Celebrated NBA Biographer Believes LeBron James Could Help Luka Doncic Become a Star

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the Mavericks defeat the Lakes at the American Airlines Center

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the Mavericks defeat the Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It’s been a long time since the NBA has seen a seismic shift in superstar team-ups. But last night’s bombshell news about the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade may have done the trick. While the sporting implications of this trade are unknown, renowned writer Roland Lazenby seems to think that Doncic in LA feels right.

After the news had settled down, he took to social media to speak about the business side of the trade. Lazenby, best known for his biographies of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, believes Luka’s presence in Hollywood is fitting.

“One thing Hollywood demands is the presence of stars. Always has,” he wrote, commenting on the never-ending list of superstars in one of the NBA’s biggest markets.

From a business point of view, Lazenby claimed that “Adam Silver has to be delighted,” as Luka Doncic has always been touted as a potential face of the league. In LA, he’ll have the exposure to fully develop into the NBA’s franchise player like LeBron James did before him.

The biographer also believes that Doncic has the perfect opportunity to learn how to adapt to the added pressure that comes with so much exposure. After all, who better to learn from than LeBron James, the NBA’s most marketed player over the last 20 years?

Luka’s presence in LA also allows the league to experiment with an array of new partnerships, which will surely please Commissioner Adam Silver. As the second most decorated team in NBA history, anything associated with the Lakers is almost guaranteed success market-wise.

With Doncic’s popularity not only in America but also in Europe, combined with Silver’s brilliant business mind, there’s no telling how much the NBA will be able to expand its reach across the pond. His expansion ideas and experimentation of playing a couple of games in Europe would likely get a huge boost from Doncic’s European fan base.

With the basketball side of this trade yet to be fully explored, Luka’s stardom in LA will certainly help the NBA as a business.

Post Edited By:Karthik Raman

    About the author

    Sameen Nawathe

    Sameen Nawathe

    Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

    Share this article