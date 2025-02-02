“Adam Silver Has to Be Delighted”: Celebrated NBA Biographer Believes LeBron James Could Help Luka Doncic Become a Star

It’s been a long time since the NBA has seen a seismic shift in superstar team-ups. But last night’s bombshell news about the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade may have done the trick. While the sporting implications of this trade are unknown, renowned writer Roland Lazenby seems to think that Doncic in LA feels right.

After the news had settled down, he took to social media to speak about the business side of the trade. Lazenby, best known for his biographies of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, believes Luka’s presence in Hollywood is fitting.

“One thing Hollywood demands is the presence of stars. Always has,” he wrote, commenting on the never-ending list of superstars in one of the NBA’s biggest markets.

One thing Hollywood demands is the presence of stars. Always has. Adam Silver has to be delighted that Luka's a Laker, not that he had anything to do with it, unlike Stern, who blocked the Chris Paul trade years ago. So, Luka gets to ease into the star thing alongside Bron. — Roland Lazenby (@lazenby) February 2, 2025

From a business point of view, Lazenby claimed that “Adam Silver has to be delighted,” as Luka Doncic has always been touted as a potential face of the league. In LA, he’ll have the exposure to fully develop into the NBA’s franchise player like LeBron James did before him.

The biographer also believes that Doncic has the perfect opportunity to learn how to adapt to the added pressure that comes with so much exposure. After all, who better to learn from than LeBron James, the NBA’s most marketed player over the last 20 years?

Luka’s presence in LA also allows the league to experiment with an array of new partnerships, which will surely please Commissioner Adam Silver. As the second most decorated team in NBA history, anything associated with the Lakers is almost guaranteed success market-wise.

With Doncic’s popularity not only in America but also in Europe, combined with Silver’s brilliant business mind, there’s no telling how much the NBA will be able to expand its reach across the pond. His expansion ideas and experimentation of playing a couple of games in Europe would likely get a huge boost from Doncic’s European fan base.

With the basketball side of this trade yet to be fully explored, Luka’s stardom in LA will certainly help the NBA as a business.