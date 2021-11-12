“Adam Silver told me the NBA is against China”: Enes Kanter shockingly reveals the NBA Commissioner is all for taking a stand against the injustices being carried out in China.

Enes Kanter continues his crackdown on China while revealing that NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, has told him the NBA is against China.

Enes Kanter has always taken pride in being someone who advocates for equal rights, especially when it comes to the injustices that are being carried out in China. The topic of China has been a touchy one when mentioned in the same context as the NBA as the league draws a large chunk of its annual revenue from the billions that reside there.

LeBron James has famously been accused of ‘not caring enough’ about what is happening in China and only focusing on things like the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. In all fairness, as Enes Kanter will go on to explain, the NBA allows players to speak out about any issues they choose to speak out about.

It is painfully obvious that players like James do not want to speak out against Chinese concentration camps so as to not affect their own stream of income. However, it should be noted that LeBron James was as passionate as he was about the BLM movement because, well, he is a black man.

Just as how Enes Kanter is a Muslim man from Turkey, he chooses to speak out against injustices that are being carried out against his people.

Enes Kanter continues to speak out on China.

Enes Kanter has once again, taken to national television to speak his mind about the atrocities that are being carried out against the Uyghur population. He revealed something that is quite shocking in terms of where the NBA aligns itself in this whole debacle.

While continuing to condemn what is happening in China, he claims that he sat down with Adam Silver to discuss if it was alright for him to go on with his advocation. According to Kanter, not only did Silver say it was alright, but he told him that the league actually supports him in this cause.

Now, Enes Kanter himself says that he doesn’t know how true this is but if there is some truth behind this, it could result in a shift in the relationship between the NBA and China.