Basketball

“Adam Silver told me the NBA is against China”: Enes Kanter shockingly reveals the NBA Commissioner is all for taking a stand against the injustices being carried out in China.

“Adam Silver told me the NBA is against China”: Enes Kanter shockingly reveals the NBA Commissioner is all for taking a stand against the injustices being carried out in China.
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Andrew Wiggins can expect some 72 texts from me this season!": Warriors' Stephen Curry praises the monster Wiggins slams against Karl Anthony-Towns
Next Article
"It's in the interests of everybody"– Sergio Perez confesses it's his job to help Max Verstappen win the championship
NBA Latest Post
“Adam Silver told me the NBA is against China”: Enes Kanter shockingly reveals the NBA Commissioner is all for taking a stand against the injustices being carried out in China.
“Adam Silver told me the NBA is against China”: Enes Kanter shockingly reveals the NBA Commissioner is all for taking a stand against the injustices being carried out in China.

Enes Kanter continues his crackdown on China while revealing that NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, has…