“Address Her as the GOAT”: Gabrielle Union Gives Dawn Staley Her Flowers After ‘Undefeated’ NCAA Championship Run

The women’s basketball division in the NCAA recently experienced an unprecedented success. Even though several individuals and teams were at the top of their game, it was the South Carolina Gamecocks’ destiny to pick the trophy on the night of the finals. Recently, Dwyane Wade‘s wife Gabrielle Union took to her various social media accounts to show some love to coach Dawn Staley and demanded that people should put respect on her name.

The Wades have a social media tradition called the ‘Women Crush Wednesdays’ where they post about some of the most notable women in the world and their contributions in their respective fields. Since Staley won the NCAA trophy while remaining undefeated, she deserves a spot on this special series. Union shared a clip on her Instagram story that consists of Staley’s highlights from the recently concluded tournament. She made an elaborate post honoring the 53-year-old on her Facebook account.

“Next time you mention the incomparable Dawn Staley, make sure you address her as the GOAT. On Sunday, she made history as the first Black coach to clinch three D1 NCAA titles, leading the #1 Gamecocks to an undefeated season and their third national championship.”

Union wrote,

She also highlighted that Staley’s other achievements include a stellar WNBA career, three Olympic gold medals, a Hall of Fame induction, and a highly successful stint as a coach, among many other things.

Dwyane Wade’s daughter gave a shoutout to Tessa Johnson

The Wades are big on spreading positive energy and have been showcasing just that with these recent posts saluting the stars of the game. While Union honored coach Staley, her five-year-old daughter Kaavia shared a post about Tessa Johnson to mark the ‘Women Crush Wednesdays’. Securing a win for her team, Johnson came off the bench in the final game and dropped 19 points. In her post, Kaavia stated that the SC star is leading by example and is a role model for young girls worldwide.

What was supposed to be Caitlin Clark’s moment to shine, especially because during the tournament she established herself as the greatest scorer of the game, was quickly turned on its head by the brilliant planning and execution by the Carolina team. A major credit for pulling this miracle off goes to Staley and her strategy that made the Hawkeyes’ movement on the court a little more difficult than they were used to throughout the tournament.