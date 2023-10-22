"Red, Blue, Yellow...": Empowered by Crucial Role in $2.5 Billion Brand, Shaquille O'Neal Confesses Receiving 10,000 Pairs of His Preferred Kicks

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice And Qualifying Shaquille O Neal before the qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 19, 2022. Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJakubxPorzyckix originalFilename:porzycki-f1abudha221119_npeb3.jpg

Recently named Reebok’s first President of marketing, Shaquille O’Neal spoke at length about his new role, in an interview with GQ. The $2,500,000,000 brand aims to make a range of changes in order to compete with Nike in the NBA, according to Reuters. With Allen Iverson as the Vice President, Shaq is expected to be heavily involved throughout the company’s marketing and production processes and claimed he will also be involved with design.

Regardless, Shaq revealed Reebok’s low-cut Classic sneakers. The 51-year-old was so fond of the shoes that he ended up receiving around 10,000 pairs from the company. Shaq revealed that Reebok had sent him thousands of pairs in a range of colors, revealing that he no longer likes to “do knots.”

Shaquille O’Neal received 10,000 pairs of favorite Reebok sneakers

Speaking to GQ, O’Neal spoke in detail about his relationship with Reebok and what he plans to be involved in. Shaq claimed that there was no one better positioned for the role, and said that he planned to be hands-on with his approach:

“I’m going to be hands-on. I’m not the head designer, but I’ll definitely have my hands in all that. When you win championships, it’s all about teammates. We are trying to re-emerge. We’ll definitely, definitely make some noise.”

O’Neal also talked about his own sneaker preferences, claiming that he no longer liked to do knots. Instead, he wanted shoes that were beautiful,

I got a thousand pairs in my garage. Yes, it is a comfort thing, but I don’t want to do knots anymore. I want to just slip my beautiful toes in some shoes. I definitely like low tops, like the Reebok classics. They sent me 10,000 pairs of those. Red, blue, yellow, orange, green!

Shaq seems to be especially proud of the low-cut Reebok sneakers and revealed that the company had sent him a total of 10,000 pairs.

Reebok signed Angel Reese within days of making Shaquille O’Neal president of Basketball

Shaq has wasted no time in making an impact with Reebok. Within days of signing on, the company announced the signing of LSU Tigers’ Angel Reese. Still only 21, Reese is one of the most highly-rated prospects in the WNBA, something Shaq also said:

“There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.”

It therefore took only a matter of days for Shaq and Allen Iverson to make an impact. Angel Reese is expected to be only the first of several big-name signings that Reebok will make in the coming time.