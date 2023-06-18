Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter’s Upcoming Birth Announcement in 1996 Led to Orlando Radio Host Starting a ‘Manhunt’ for Taahirah’s Anonymous Mother

A tumultuous ending marred Shaquille O’Neal‘s departure from the Orlando Magic. Not only did he face issues with the franchise’s reluctance to meet his $115 million salary demands, but he also encountered challenges related to the overall atmosphere and media frenzy. One particular incident stands out: in July 1996, Shaq became a father to Taahirah O’Neal, his now 26-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh. Unfortunately, the media’s questionable response triggered a series of events that spiraled out of control, leading to an almost ‘manhunt-like’ situation. According to the book “Shaq Talks Back,” a radio station encouraged people with knowledge of Taahirah’s mother to come forward, sparking a detective-like frenzy of callers claiming to have inaccurate information about Shaq’s personal life. Naturally, this infuriated Shaquille O’Neal, leading him to confront the DJ who initiated the controversy.

In addition to the radio incident, another factor contributing to Shaq’s distress was a poll conducted by the Orlando Sentinel regarding his demand for a $115 million contract. This poll ignited a wave of criticism and animosity directed at O’Neal. The spying episode mentioned earlier can be seen as an extension of the hostile environment created by the poll.

Shaquille O’Neal describes terrible final months in Orlando following the birth of daughter Taahirah

Shaquille O’Neal’s relationship with Arnetta Yardborough ended in 1996, but the media coverage surrounding his personal life did not. In his book Shaq Uncut, O’Neal revealed how a radio station in Orlando invited listeners to report on the identity of his baby’s mother.

“When I announced I was going to be the father of my baby girl, Taahirah, an Orlando radio station started up with, ‘If you know who Shaq’s baby’s mama is, call.'”

This sparked a wave of false claims, with callers fabricating stories about Taahirah’s mother, including wild speculations about their whereabouts and financial arrangements. The radio stunt resulted in invasive scrutiny and unfounded rumors that deeply affected O’Neal.

Various callers eagerly dialed in with their invented stories. One claimed that Taahirah’s mother was a resident of their suburban neighborhood, specifically in apartment “2E.” Another caller insisted that Shaq was financially supporting an unidentified woman in their office, alleging that he had purchased her a luxurious Lexus after she previously owned a dilapidated car.

“Girls would call up, ‘I saw his Suburban over here on Kirkman Road the other day. I think he messing with the girl in Apartment 2E.’ Another girl would call up and say, ‘He sent some girl that works in my office some money. She had a raggedy car, now she got a nice Lexus.’”

The repercussions of the radio show host’s call were significant, amplifying the drama surrounding O’Neal’s personal life.

Shaquille O’Neal’s frustration was evident, and fate played a hand when he unexpectedly crossed paths with the DJ responsible for starting the speculative frenzy.

Shaq did not hit the DJ who invited speculation over Taahirah’s mother out of “self-control”

The DJ who initiated the drama happened to be of small stature, adding an ironic twist to the story. By chance, Shaquille O’Neal unexpectedly encountered the radio station employee, fueling his anger and desire for revenge.

Despite his intense emotions, O’Neal exercised self-control, preventing the situation from escalating further.

“The gossip and rumors were just killing me, blowing me up inside. One night, I was at a club and saw the deejay who started all of it. I stood over this little tiny chump and, with all my self-control, said, ‘Man, you lucky you little…'”

With his towering height of over 2.1 meters and massive frame, Shaquille O’Neal would have undoubtedly been an intimidating presence for the DJ involved. Given the circumstances, O’Neal’s anger was completely justified, as certain segments of the Orlando media had unjustly exposed his personal life to the public eye.