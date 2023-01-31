After Bronny James Called Stephen Curry His Dad, Bryce James Pulled Off Warriors Star’s Complicated Move During a Game

In 2009, the Golden State Warriors drafted a generational talent, hoping to get nothing more than an above-average player. They selected Stephen Curry as the seventh overall pick.

Curry revolutionized the game of basketball, making a three-point shot a necessary part of any future player’s game. It has even reached a stage where everyone wants to be like the four-time NBA Champion.

This includes the children of one of his greatest opponents. That’s right, even LeBron James’ sons Bryce and Bronny James are out here trying to copy Wardell Stephen Curry.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry is Must See TV”: When Isiah Thomas and Gary Payton Were Mesmerized By GSW MVP’s Circus Pass

Bryce James emulated Stephen Curry by pulling off one of his moves mid-game

There can be no denying that Steph Curry is a great player. The man has revolutionized the game with his exceptional skills.

It has reached the point now, where everyone wants to be like Steph. Even Bryce James, son of LeBron James. After all, the youngster was seen pulling off a move eerily similar to one of Curry’s, mid-game.

The move saw Bryce spin his way past his original marker before then attempting an extremely high layup. And, much like Steph, Bryce made it look easy.

After all, Bryce is just emulating an all-time great. Much like his elder brother Bronny James did when he called the Warriors star dad.

Bronny James calls Steph Curry his father in a bizarre video that sees him copy the two-time MVP

It must be difficult growing up with a celebrity for a parent. Something that is made even more difficult when you’re father is none other than LeBron James. However, that seems to have changed recently, as a video from Bronny James’ Instagram shows him referring to Warriors star Steph Curry as his “dad”.

An obvious joke from Bronny. But a weird one to say the least. Guess we now know who Bronny and Bryce’s favorite NBA player really is.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Reunited With Kevin Durant At Star-Studded Party and Toasted with Michael Jordan’s Tequila