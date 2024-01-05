“Smiling Like Never Before! Proud Dad!”: LeBron James Can’t Get Enough Of His Sons Bronny And Bryce Maximus’ Games Last Night

LeBron James is having the time of his life showing off his sons – Bronny James and Bryce James on social media. The NBA superstar could not be more proud, with both sons representing their college and school teams. Last night, Bronny and Bryce had games for USC and Sierra Canyon, respectively. This led to James sharing a reel of highlights from their games on his Instagram story titled “Smiling like never before! Proud dad!”

Bronny James is in his first year at the University of Southern California. Last night, the USC Trojans played the California Golden Bears and beat them 82-74. Bronny had an efficient 10 points for the game on 4 of 6 shooting in 18 minutes. He also racked up two rebounds and three assists for the night. Coming off the bench, Bronny’s college career has just started, and he has a long road ahead.

Bryce James is currently playing for his high school team at Sierra Canyon. His team faced off against Pilibos and won the game comfortably, with a final score of 91-52. The highlight reel shows LeBron’s two sons showcasing their basketball skills and athletic abilities on the court en route to their team’s victory.

Both sons of LeBron James have shown that they have what it takes to be considered genuine NBA prospects. For obvious reasons, they aren’t expected to be as great as their father was at the sport of basketball. That said, with their games evolving at a rapid pace, they could make the case to be lottery picks in the NBA draft when the time comes.

Bronny and Bryce James’ scout reports

LeBron James’ eldest son – Bronny James, is in his first year of college at the University of Southern California. He is expected to declare for the 2024 NBA draft. According to scouts, the young player presents as a combo guard who can shoot and pass. The 6ft 3inch player has displayed great athletic abilities during his performance but needs to showcase more of his scoring to help boost his draft prospects. Based on NBA standards, the player is undersized but is expected to gain a few more inches. Currently, the player’s ranking stands at 20th, according to ESPN 100.

Bryce James is currently representing his school team at Sierra Canyon. The younger son of the NBA superstar seems to be more aggressive than his elder brother when it comes to scoring. Bryce height stands at 6ft 5inch, and he has a strong frame. The young player has got good bounce and explosiveness in his game. He is emerging as a hot draft prospect in the coming years and is currently ranked 149th according to 247Sports.