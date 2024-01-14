Amidst S*x Life Revelation with Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen Hypes Sons Justin Pippen and Scottie Pippen Jr.

Larsa Pippen took time off from her busy schedule recently to show some love to her and Scottie Pippen’s sons, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Justin Pippen. After her recent s*x life revelation created waves in American public life, Larsa dedicated some time to her family. The popular socialite and media personality shared clips of her sons’ basketball highlights on her Instagram stories to hype them up.

She first shared a video of her younger son Justin’s incredible double-clutch layup with the caption, ‘Let’s go, Justin Pippen!’ The original clip of the Sierra Canyon star was posted by Ballislife with the caption, “Who does this remind you of?”

The 19-year-old Justin plays alongside Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James‘ son, Bryce James, for the Sierra Canyon High School basketball team. Justin is a senior. He is playing out his final season in high school.

Larsa also shared a clip of her elder son and South Bay Lakers player Scottie Pippen Jr.‘s sensational dunk in his team’s win over the Santa Cruz Warriors. She tagged the young star and added a couple of fire emojis to showcase her appreciation. The point guard finished the game with a team-high 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The siblings rarely could be seen talking about their mother, who has been making waves sharing intimate details about her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus. They solely focus on basketball as they eye long careers in the NBA like their father.

After going undrafted, Scottie Pippen Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in 2022. Since then the 23-year-old has been balling for the Lakers’ G-League affiliate. Pippen Jr. played six NBA games in the 2022-23 season.

Larsa Pippen’s NSFW admission about her private life with Marcus Jordan

Since Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have started dating, the popular couple has been thrust into the the media spotlight due to their unique situation. However, that hasn’t deterred Larsa in the slightest. She is enjoying the thrill of it all. In a recent appearance on What Happens Next Live with Andy Cohen, she revealed some intimate details about her private life with Marcus. She said:

“I also have s*x probably five times a night with the love of my life.”

Marcus chimed in and claimed that the number is “way more.”

Last month, the couple also told People magazine about their plans to get engaged soon. When asked if he was ready to pop the question, Marcus said:

“It’s in the works. I feel like we’ve been looking at rings. We’ve definitely been shopping. That’s for sure.”

Despite Marcus’ confession, Larsa claimed she had faith that he’d find a way to make the moment memorable and special, “I’m excited. I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he’s not going to disappoint us.”

The couple have been dating for over a year and are seemingly ready to tie the knot. They have been through some ups and downs during their time together. Their 17-year age gap has put off many, including Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, who has publicly disapproved of the relationship. Marcus later said he spoke to his father about it. Michael told him that he trusted him to do the right thing.