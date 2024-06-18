After Buying $100,000 Ride, Shaquille O’Neal Sorts Out the Issues Between LeBron James and Car Dealer

LeBron James recently lashed out at a California-based car dealership for their fake marketing antics. The 39-year-old trashed Effortless Motors for using his name without his permission to their benefit. Days later, Shaquille O’Neal bought a new $100,000 ride for himself from the same dealership, before announcing their heartfelt apology to the Lakers star.

The car Shaq bought from the dealership was the Tesla Cyberbeast in exchange for his Hellcat. As a friend to both the involved parties, the big fella then took the onus of clearing out the tension between LeBron and the dealership. So, he shared Effortless Motors’ apology video to LeBron on his Instagram story, hoping it received more traction.

Shaq approved Effortless Motors' apology to LeBron James pic.twitter.com/AsQrtcCyAa — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 16, 2024

Interestingly, Shaq was impressed by what the intern did and even applauded the courage to make such a bold move. In the end, the Lakers legend had a message for LeBron. He said, “It wasn’t him, Bron. It was an intern.” This whole saga stemmed from the fact that the alleged intern had posted an image of a blue Bugatti and made a false claim that LeBron had ordered it for himself.

In the subsequent apology clip in question, the representative was heard explaining that a new intern had caused the problem and that the post had been taken down already. He said,

“I had an intern that we just hired on. He was doing our marketing, and he posted it up and he threw me in there…I took it down, and it’s 100% down and sincere apology [to LeBron].”

James has apparently not responded to the whole situation yet. However, it is easy to see why he would be in such a foul mood over this incident. After all, his image was used without his permission whatsoever.

Unfortunately for the interns, they are now in a world of trouble. Perhaps Shaq’s approval of the guts needed to pull off the act will provide some solace in this difficult situation

What did LeBron James say?

LeBron’s garage boasts one of the most impressive car collections that one could hope for. The Lakers superstar owns Ferrari’s F430 Spyder, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, Mercedes Maybach S600, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom among many others.

However, there’s no Bugatti in his collection yet. This could be due to the fact that it might not be comfortable for the 6’9 superstar to ride around in, because of his size.

So, after the dealership’s intern made a false claim on Instagram about LeBron’s recent purchase being a blue Bugatti, the 39-year-old responded with a scathing reply. He wrote, “Stop the [cap]!! LIARS!! I don’t know y’all and I don’t even have that car. CLOUT CHASERS.”

This could have easily been escalated to a legal matter as celebrities of LeBron’s stature are very cautious of their name being attached to something. Fortunately, the Big Aristotle has likely allowed the car dealership to sidestep that scenario altogether.