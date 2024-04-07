mobile app bar

Amidst Horrid 3 Game Stretch, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Availability For Bucks-Knicks Proves to Be Worrisome For Milwaukee Fans

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Amidst Horrid 3 Game Stretch, Giannis Antetokounmpo's Availability For Bucks-Knicks Proves To Be Worrisome For Milwaukee Fans

Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have had an awful performance over the past week, suffering consecutive losses against three of the worst teams in the league – the Washington Wizards, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Toronto Raptors. With merely five games remaining before the regular season concludes and the #3 Cleveland Cavaliers being placed only 1.5 games behind them, Doc Rivers’ boys need to turn to their winning ways immediately. Hence, for tonight’s clash against the New York Knicks, the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo will be crucial.

The Milwaukee Bucks have added four players to their injury report ahead of the clash against the New York Knicks. While Jaylin Galloway and MarJon Beauchamp are “out”, Patrick Beverley and Giannis Antetokounmpo are listed as “questionable”.

Giannis has been dealing with a left hamstring tendinopathy for the past two games. Despite being featured on the injury report, the Greek Freak has suited up for a majority of the games. However, the two-time MVP was finally given a rest in the Bucks’ previous clash against the Raptors.

With the Bucks suffering a third straight loss, tonight’s clash becomes a must-win contest for the 2021 champions. Hence, it won’t be surprising to see the star forward don the jersey and hope to lead his team to a victory tonight.

Does Giannis Antetokounmpo have a shot at winning the MVP?

Several analysts and enthusiasts were convinced that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stats would take a dip after Damian Lillard’s acquisition. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Having played 71 out of 77 games this 2023-24 campaign, the European superstar has recorded a staggering 30.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.3 ‘stocks’ per game, per Basketball Reference.

View on Website

While averaging 30/10 for the second straight season is a spectacular feat, Antetokounmpo will more than likely not win the MVP award. Finishing #1 on the MVP Ladders constantly, Nikola Jokic is heavily favored to be named the winner of the Michael Jordan trophy.

Fighting for the MVP honor with merely five games remaining for the season might be a lost cause. However, Giannis would hope to make a deep postseason run or even replicate the same success that he witnessed in 2021.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, a seasoned NBA journalist, has had a passion for the game for over a decade. His journey from admiring Kobe Bryant's precision to being in awe of Stephen Curry's long-range mastery instilled a profound understanding of basketball. With a background as a two-time National-level player, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 3,350+ articles.

Read more from Advait Jajodia

Share this article

Don’t miss these