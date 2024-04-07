Amidst Horrid 3 Game Stretch, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Availability For Bucks-Knicks Proves to Be Worrisome For Milwaukee Fans

The Milwaukee Bucks have had an awful performance over the past week, suffering consecutive losses against three of the worst teams in the league – the Washington Wizards, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Toronto Raptors. With merely five games remaining before the regular season concludes and the #3 Cleveland Cavaliers being placed only 1.5 games behind them, Doc Rivers’ boys need to turn to their winning ways immediately. Hence, for tonight’s clash against the New York Knicks, the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo will be crucial.

The Milwaukee Bucks have added four players to their injury report ahead of the clash against the New York Knicks. While Jaylin Galloway and MarJon Beauchamp are “out”, Patrick Beverley and Giannis Antetokounmpo are listed as “questionable”.

Giannis has been dealing with a left hamstring tendinopathy for the past two games. Despite being featured on the injury report, the Greek Freak has suited up for a majority of the games. However, the two-time MVP was finally given a rest in the Bucks’ previous clash against the Raptors.

With the Bucks suffering a third straight loss, tonight’s clash becomes a must-win contest for the 2021 champions. Hence, it won’t be surprising to see the star forward don the jersey and hope to lead his team to a victory tonight.

Does Giannis Antetokounmpo have a shot at winning the MVP?

Several analysts and enthusiasts were convinced that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stats would take a dip after Damian Lillard’s acquisition. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Having played 71 out of 77 games this 2023-24 campaign, the European superstar has recorded a staggering 30.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.3 ‘stocks’ per game, per Basketball Reference.

While averaging 30/10 for the second straight season is a spectacular feat, Antetokounmpo will more than likely not win the MVP award. Finishing #1 on the MVP Ladders constantly, Nikola Jokic is heavily favored to be named the winner of the Michael Jordan trophy.

Fighting for the MVP honor with merely five games remaining for the season might be a lost cause. However, Giannis would hope to make a deep postseason run or even replicate the same success that he witnessed in 2021.