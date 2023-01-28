Shaquille O’Neal Once Challenged Ken Jeong to a Rap Battle, and the result Was Beyond Horrifying

Shaquille O’Neal has always been big on rapping. As he has said many times, basketball and hip-hop held equal standing to him before his NBA career. Heck, even during some of his early years in the league, the big man just couldn’t stop dropping bars.

Countless years have passed since then, but the big man still hasn’t lost his passion for it. In fact, some would even say it now stands stronger than before.

So, when he decided to feature on ‘Drop the Mic’ many expected for him to be the resounding victor. Perhaps Shaq himself thought this way too.

But then, Ken Jeong came in and blew absolutely everyone away.

Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t keep up with Ken Jeong during his appearance on Drop the Mic

‘Drop the Mic’ is a show where two celebrities engage one another in a rap battle. Each person is given about 3 verses to make their mark and grab the victory.

Frankly, this show is beyond entertaining… at least for viewers. Shaquille O’Neal on the other hand likely doesn’t think of it fondly.

Why, you ask?

Well, just take a look at his rap battle against Ken Jeong below.

To give Shaquille O’Neal some credit, he did have a few good bars up his sleeve. However, on this night, Ken Jeong was just better. And as consequence, Shaq was forced to suffer a humiliating defeat.

Shaquille O’Neal’s rapping once failed to woo Nicki Minaj

Shaquille O’Neal’s rapping has taken more hits than many realize.

Of course, the big man suffered defeat against Ken Jeong. But perhaps his ego suffered a much bigger one during this moment with Nicki Minaj.

Don’t worry, Shaquille O’Neal. You’ll find the one for you very, very soon.

