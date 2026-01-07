Kevin Love Names LeBron James the Smartest He’s Played With, but Names Different Player as Biggest Basketball Savant

Most NBA players have one or two defining attributes. These are things they do better than anyone else; things like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s midrange efficiency, Jalen Brunson’s clutch shot-making and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s freakish athleticism. And then there’s LeBron James.

It’s never been easy to pin down what LeBron’s go-to feature is. For a long time, many would have cited his explosiveness and physicality. Some would say his playmaking and vision. By now, it might be his unmatched longevity as he continues to go toe-to-toe with Father Time.

Any of the above qualities would have been enough on their own to make LeBron a Hall of Fame lock, but they all fall under a larger umbrella. This is a guy with a basketball IQ that’s simply off the charts.

LeBron’s former teammate Kevin Love was on The Old Man and the Three this week, and he confirmed that the 4 time NBA champion’s basketball brain is the biggest in the room. When asked by host Tommy Alter about the smartest players he’s ever played with, he quickly responded, “Easy LeBron.”

Love joked that this may not longer be the case since LeBron spends so much time on the golf course now, but back in the day, “He was the type of guy that could, in shootaround, or even out there on the floor, he could do every team’s scout. He knew every team’s play, he knew every guy’s tendency, he watched endless amount of basketball.”

Love played four seasons with LeBron, and that was more than enough time to make him confident in his assessment. He didn’t name the kid from Akron as the biggest savant he’s played with, though. That honor belongs to Kyrie Irving.

“If we’re talking like savant, like basketball savant,” he said, “somebody that we gotta be very happy that they’re not 6’5″ or 6’6″, again, I tell people all the time, Kyrie. He’s a freak.”

Kyrie Irving has always had the respect of everyone in basketball for being a true hooper, but even so, Love believes he deserves even more credit for just how talented he is. “If you ask me [to name] top five post scorers in the league, I’m putting Kyrie right up there,” he said of the 6’2″ point guard.

“That’s such an art form — all the Kobe footwork and the shots, and shooting over a hand … I tell people all the time, you talk about below-the-rim finishing, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. In practice, nobody watching, no cameras on, we’re running 5s, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better player. It’s insane,” he added.

Between LeBron’s brain and Kyrie’s natural skill, it’s no wonder those old Cavs teams were such a nightmare to play against. No team in the East could touch them, no matter how good they might have been against the rest of the league. That includes the Raptors, who the Cavs knocked out of the playoffs three years in a row when LeBron, Kyrie and Love were in Cleveland.

“We’ve done at minimum, episodes with three different guys from those Raptors teams,” Tommy Alter said.

“And all of them in their own way talked about how demoralizing it was, where it was like the third quarter of Game 5, and they’re coming down, and [LeBron’s] calling everything out, and they’re basically just like, ‘We already have to deal with you guys and your talent as a group, now we also have to deal with him knowing exactly what we’re gonna do.’ That just feels like such a luxury to be around that, because it’s just a gift,” he explained.

Love said that LeBron had “a photographic memory” when it comes to basketball. He also cited some of LeBron’s press conferences where he could recall exactly what happened in very specific detail about any sequence of plays in the game. “That’s not normal,” he sighed.

One day, if we don’t already, we’ll look back on those Finals matchups between the Cavs and Warriors as some of the most high-level sports ever put on display. Those Warriors teams were all-time great, and it took two transcendent basketball souls just to hang with them, let alone conquer them once.