After Kyrie Irving Called NBA 2k Ratings ‘Bulls**t,’ Star Earning $40,064,220 Also Launches an Attack For Undermining His Worth

NBA 2K has a tendency to leave a sour taste in many NBA players’ mouths. The most recent edition, 2K24 is no different, with many stars voicing their distaste. Recently, Atlanta Hawks guard, Trae Young revealed that he isn’t too happy with the game’s developers, claiming his rating isn’t high enough. Making this claim just days after Kyrie Irving called out the game for his “bulls**t rating, Young, who will earn $40,064,220, clearly isn’t happy either. Much like Kyrie, he too feels that 2K has done him dirty and thus recently took to his podcast, From The Point, to share his frustrations.

In 2k’s defense, it’s unlikely they’re targeting Trae or Kyrie. Over the last month since the game’s release, several NBA players have been disgruntled with their ratings. Several rookies, as per usual, are unhappy with their naturally low ratings. Additionally, the likes of Jamal Murray, Ben Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Klay Thompson have all received considerably low numbers. This is something that they likely aren’t too happy about themselves. So, speaking for them and others like them, Ice Trae had a thing or two to say.

Trae Young, much like Kyrie Irving is unhappy about his 2k rating and believes he should be rated higher

On the most recent episode of his podcast, From The Point, Trae Young hosted comedian ‘Funny Marco’. The two men discussed a variety of topics. Toward the end of the episode, the discussion reached the game of NBA 2K. Having not played the game in ages, Marco asked Ice Trae about his opinion on it.

Here, Young dropped a massive bomb calling out the game developers. He expressed his unhappiness with his 2K rating and revealed that he would not play the game until his overall rating reached 90. Moreover, he handed out suggestions as to specific aspects of his rating that he felt were uncharacteristically low.

He believes there are certain attributes of his that need to be at a 99. In particular, his passing and ball handling should be the highest possible, while his three-point shooting should be in the 90s. An interesting assessment of his perceived self in the game. Overall, he felt that his current rating just wasn’t high enough.

“Not high enough!”

In many ways, Young is as peeved about his rating as Kyrie Irving. The Dallas Mavericks star also had a thing or two to say to 2K devs, calling his rating “bulls**t. Not only was he unhappy with his overall rating, but he felt disrespected with his three-point shooting, layup, and playmaking attributes. However, as Ronnie 2K revealed, there is a method behind this madness called 2k ratings.

Ronnie 2k claims there is a formula that decides how a player is rated on NBA 2K

The game of NBA 2K, as mentioned earlier, has received the ire of many an NBA superstar. However, rather than target the game, players turn their attention to Ronnie 2K. The Director of Digital Marketing at 2K Games, Ronnie Singh has described himself as the “whipping boy” of the larger NBA 2K community.

While he understands the criticism he receives as a public figure, he feels that it is mostly unfounded. After all, he is not the one that decides the ratings. Rather, there is a formula that takes into account how players perform on the court. From their shooting to their mentality, in reality, it is actually the players themselves who affect their own ratings.

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that NBA 2K is just a game. Rather than focusing on ratings, players should be looking to improve themselves for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Who knows? If Ronnie is right, it might just lead to a boost in their ratings when 2k25 comes out.