Ahead Of Her 3 Point Showdown Against Stephen Curry, Sabrina Ionescu Claims to Beat Him From Half Court In HORSE

This All-Star weekend, all eyes are going to be on Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu as the two battle it out on the court. Only hours away from facing the greatest shooter in NBA history, Sabrina Ionescu made an appearance on SiriusXM Radio. The New York Liberty star went on to reveal how she ended up beating Stephen Curry in a game of HORSE.

While making her appearance on SiriusXM Radio, the hosts asked Sabrina Ionescu if she ever shot the ball against any NBA players before. And Sabrina went on to reveal that she had once gotten into a shooting contest of sorts against Stephen Curry.

“Steph, yeah. And he can tell you who won…It was me. But we played HORSE, so…We were going back to back from half-court shots. We got to four and then he missed and so I won.”

Sabrina Ionescu revealed that she ended up beating the Golden State Warriors star point guard in a game of HORSE. The game, however, was just shooting half-court shots against one another till one person won. The New York Liberty guard unveiled the fact that both Stephen Curry and herself managed to make it to four shots. But in the end, Curry could not drain the fifth shot and that’s when Ionescu was crowned the winner.

One of the hosts also asked her if she could replicate Stephen Curry’s shot from the tunnel that he sunk a few days ago. Ionescu admitted that she wasn’t sure if she could replicate that shot made by the four-time NBA champion.

The hosts then went on to discuss how Sabrina and Curry should recreate the iconic commercial that was once done by Michael Jordan and Larry Bird way back in the 90s for McDonald’s.

Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry are all ready to face off against one another in the Stephen vs Sabrina 3-Point Challenge. For the contest, Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will both be shooting from the NBA’s three-point line with NBA basketballs.

Before this, Ionsecu was supposed to shoot from the WNBA’s three-point line with WNBA basketballs. So, it will be interesting to see how Ionescu performs in this updated format.

Who will come out on top among Stephen Curry & Sabrina Ionescu?

The three-point contest between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu has gained a lot of traction lately. So much so that even NBA stars are making their picks between the Golden State Warriors All-Star and the New York Liberty guard.

Kevin Durant has been going back and forth between choosing Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu. KD first picked Steph to win it all but then changed his pick to Sabrina, only to switch back to Steph once again. KD might’ve given his haters a subtle jab when he said, “You know I like to switch.”

Stephen Curry’s long-time teammate Klay Thompson was also asked to make a pick between the two. Thompson may have played the instigator as well as he picked Sabrina over his own teammate.

Even Kyrie Irving went on to pick Sabrina Ionescu since she was the defending champion and Stephen Curry was the challenger. Tune into the All-Star weekend to see who out of the two great shooters will come out on top in the end.