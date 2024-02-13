NBA All-Star Game 2024: Former 3-Pt Contest Winner Kyrie Irving Picks Sabrina Ionescu Over Steph Curry

The anticipated 73rd All-Star Weekend, this time in Indianapolis, is all set to commence next week. Fans will get to see numerous events, with some of the biggest names in the league going head to head in various challenges. One such event, that even point guard Kyrie Irving is looking forward to, is the NBA 3-Point contest, this year. Irving even seemed excited for the three-point shootout between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu as he made his pick.

Ahead of the Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point challenge, the 2012-13 All-Star 3-point contest winner Kyrie Irving gave his prediction between Curry and Ionescu. And surprisingly, Irving chose the NY Liberty guard instead of Curry.

While revealing his pick, Irving opined that Sabrina Ionescu held the record for the most 3-points scored in contest history with 37, “Incredible players, I don’t want to disrespect their craft and how much hard work they put in but I mean, that three-point line doesn’t even exist and I’m there all the way out to the four-point line, five-point line.”

Moreover, he went on to apologize to Steph for picking Sabrina over him. He stated that the odds were stacked against him since he was the challenger coming into the contest in the hopes of dethroning Sabrina Ionescu. He added,

“But yeah, I’m pulling for Sabrina. No disrespect to you Steph, I love you, big bro. But same time, you know, she got the record, and like she’s coming to defend her title and you’re coming into the competitive table to see if you’re gonna win. So, it’s gonna be interesting.”

Despite Stephen Curry being labeled as the best shooter in NBA history, Irving chose Sabrina Ionescu over him. While the WNBA fame currently holds the record for most three-pointers in contest history, Curry still has the touch from deep averaging 42.1 from behind the arc in the current season.

It would be interesting to see if the Golden State Warriors guard does turn it up in the 3-point contest to take over the throne and possibly also set a new record in contest history. As Irving said, it would be interesting to see the matchup between the two in this All-Star Weekend.

KD also snubbed Stephen Curry to pick the defending champion

The Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point challenge has had players going either way, with some picking up Sabrina Ionescu while others favoring the 4-time NBA champion to come out on top in the end.

Even Kevin Durant had initially picked Stephen Curry to win the contest against Sabrina Ionescu. But after Curry amusingly called him “an instigator”, Durant ended up changing his stance and picked Ionescu instead.

Curry said, “Knowing him[KD], he’s an instigator. I’m sure he picked her[Ionescu].” After hearing Curry’s response, KD hit him back with, ”I can’t believe u would call me an instigator, Stephen. I’m taking Sabrina [Ionescu].”

The battle between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will take place on February 17, after the three-point contest and ahead of the Slam Dunk Contest. Tune in to see who out of the two shooters will come out on top.