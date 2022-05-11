“Draymond Green has racked up almost $1 Million in fines in 10 seasons!”: Warriors’ superstar is one of the most fined stars in NBA History

Warriors superstar Draymond Green has paid almost 1 Million Dollars in fines in his 10-year career, which is one of the highest of all-time

Draymond Green was drafted at the 35th spot by the Golden State Warriors in 2012. There was a lot of uncertainty around Green and what role would he play. After coming off the bench for the first 2 seasons, Draymond got his starting job because of David Lee’s injury.

Draymond used this situation well and showed what he can bring to the table. Leading the team defensively and showing he’s capable of running the offense, Steve Kerr saw what Draymond adds.

Green became the heart and the soul of the team. He was also the team’s big brother, and would always stand for what he believes is right. This has led to him picking up fines more often than not. The most recent incident happened when Draymond was fined $25k for flipping off the Memphis crowd.

Warriors star Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for his middle finger gestures to fans in Memphis on Tuesday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 5, 2022

In his 10-year career, Draymond has been suspended twice because of such situations.

Draymond Green has racked up fines worth $986,124 in his 10 years in the NBA

The Warriors’ star is a loud, outspoken character. He never shies away from saying what’s on his mind and standing up for what he believes is right. While this often leads to him picking up Techincal Fouls on the court, it doesn’t stop there.

Green has been vocal always. He was fined $50,000 for violating the NBA’s anti-tampering rule with a comment about Devin Booker.

Draymond Green has been hit with a fine for tampering 😬 pic.twitter.com/XiwpWt0l3X — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 9, 2020

Accumulating all the fines Draymond has paid so far, the figure comes out to be $986,124. For a moment, if we round it off to a million dollars, that means Dray has paid almost $100k in fines each year since getting drafted. This is absolutely bonkers.

So far, Green has earned $129.7 million from the Warriors. When comparing the fines to the earnings, the number may not seem big, but paying $1 Million in fines is crazy.

With the way Dray operates, that number is easily going to cross $1 million.